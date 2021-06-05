The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is poised to win the box office this weekend, with the third outing for Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson’s Lorraine and Ed Warren set for a three-day haul of $25 million.

Last weekend’s winner A Quiet Place II is on track for a solid second frame of $20 million after smashing pandemic-era records with a $48.3 million debut last week, so the cautious optimism that the theatrical industry is finally making a comeback doesn’t appear to have been misplaced.

That being said, it’s still strange to think that two horror movies are battling for supremacy in the first weekend of June, a time of year that typically plays host to mega-budget action-packed blockbusters competing for audience attention, but after the last fifteen months, we’re just happy that double-digit openings are now a regular occurrence once again.

Even though cinemas are still some way away from operating at maximum capacity and The Devil Made Me Do It also premiered simultaneously on HBO Max, $25 million is still good enough to put it ahead of Annabelle Comes Home in terms of The Conjuring Universe’s first weekends, and it’ll also be the sixth of Warner Bros.’ hybrid releases to open at number one dating back to December’s Wonder Woman 1984.

The Conjuring franchise is already the highest-grossing horror franchise of all-time, and The Conjuring 3 now needs to add less than $70 million to the coffers to take the series past the $2 billion mark globally, a target that’s well within reach.

Disney’s Cruella is expected to take third place with just over $11.2 million, bringing it up to a tally of $43 million in its first two weeks, good news for the Mouse House given that it’s likely generated a healthy amount of revenue locked behind the Disney Plus Premier Access paywall, with a sequel already in early development.

Speaking of Disney Plus, Raya and the Last Dragon is now available to subscribers free of charge but is still set to finish in fifth, an undeniably impressive showing for what’ll be the animated family film’s fourteenth weekend in theaters. Sandwiched in between those two aforementioned titles will be Spirit Untamed, which is on course for a decent $7 million bow, but once again the headlines are going to horror.

