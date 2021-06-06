The Warrens are back, with one of their most ripped-from-the-headlines cases yet. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third installment in the main Conjuring franchise of a now-extended horror universe, finds married paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) taking the case of a young man (Ruairi O'Connor) who's committed a murder while, ostensibly, under demonic possession. As the Warrens get deeper into the case, boundaries become blurred and their lives become at risk to one of the most vicious forces they've ever faced.

RELATED:The 'Conjuring' Universe Explained: From Demon Nuns to Deadly Dolls

Image via Warner Bros.

I spoke with O'Connor and co-star Sarah Catherine Hook, who plays O'Connor's struggling romantic partner, over Zoom for theConjuring 3press junket. We talked about O'Connor's methods of playing two characters in one — the version that's "possessed" and the version that's "himself" — and about Hook's fun, thrilling challenges flinging herself into the physicality of the picture, especially in a bravura one-take sequence involving lots of dogs.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It comes to theaters and HBO Max June 4, 2021. Check out our full interview with actors Ruairi O'Connor and Sarah Catherine Hook above.

KEEP READING:'The Conjuring 3' Cast and Filmmakers on Making the Darkest Film in The Franchise

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Conjuring 3' Exorcises 'A Quiet Place 2' at Friday Box Office Horror movies continue to dominate the domestic box office.

Read Next