It's the beginning of the end — at least, for the mainline Conjuring movies. Filming for The Conjuring: Last Rites has officially begun with new set pictures of Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson emerging last week showing the dynamic duo back in action as ghost hunters and demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. Shared by producer Patrick Green on X (Twitter), the new images may hint at which of the Warren's haunting case files, writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick has cracked open for the fourth film.

While they are all highly fictionalized retellings, each of the mainline Conjuring movies is based on a real case investigated by the Warrens. The first film took horror fans to a haunted house in Rhode Island, occupied by the Perron family in the 1970s. The Conjuring 2 saw the Warrens hop across the pond to dig into the Enfield haunting, otherwise known as England's Amityville. The most recent film, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, set in 1981, focused less on location and more on possession and witchcraft as it followed the haunting of Arne Johnson, who purported that he was innocent of murder because he'd been possessed.

With 30 years of case files, Johnson-McGoldrick has plenty of cases to choose from for the fourth movie, but the new images — which see Farmiga and Wilson dressed for a funeral — may help audiences narrow his choice down. One of the Warren's most famous cases takes place at the Snedeker House in 1986. The house has already served as inspiration for The Haunting in Connecticut, and what makes the locale extra spooky, is that before the Snedeker family moved in, the building served as a funeral home, leading many to believe it was haunted by the spirits of those who were embalmed on the property. While the Warrens could be attending a funeral for any number of reasons in Last Rites, between their attire and the timeline of the films, it could certainly hint a this being the final case.

Is 'The Conjuring 4' the End of the Conjuring Universe?

While Last Rites appears to be the final mainline Conjuring film featuring Farmiga and Wilson as the Warrens, the universe itself is far from over. Warner Bros. has already announced plans for a Conjuring television series, and while details are sparse, the implication is that the show will continue to pull stories from the Warren's case files. While it's likely that new stars will take over for Farmiga and Wilson, no casting announcements have been made for the series.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is slated to haunt theaters on September 5, 2025. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates, and in the meantime, you can stream The Devil Made Me Do It on Max.

