When it comes to modern horror franchises, The Conjuring is arguably the most beloved. The case files of real life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren became the loose backdrop of the series started by James Wan’s 2013 film. Conjuring would get two additional sequels and a bunch of spin-offs, but its demonic power would also thrive through merchandise. Now, Funko has just unveiled their new set of Conjuring Pops.

The three figures include Ed Warren. Lorraine Warren, and a ten-inch super-sized Pop of The Crooked Man from Conjuring 2. For fans of the franchise, there’s a ton of detail packed into these spooky Pops. Eds is rocking one of his stylish zip-up sweaters from the series while using his listening device in a pose ripped straight from the first film, while Lorraine is holding the demonic music box from that same case. However, the unique one in this set is The Crooked Man, whose purple pinstripe suit, lengthy body, and eyes going through his hat paired with his glasses is such a striking image. For horror fans, it's certain to give them traumatic flashbacks of Conjuring 2’s most iconic scene of the demon revealing himself after imitating the family dog. This isn’t the first time The Conjuring universe has received the Funko treatment. Both Annabelle and Valak the demon nun have gotten their fair share of scream-worthy Pops. However, this is the first time the Warrens have been immortalized in vinyl plastic.

Horror’s Greatest Love Story

While Conjuring is a horror series first with a ton of memorable scares that have haunted moviegoers for over a decade, the franchise's biggest strength has been Ed and Lorraine Warren. Their love story reminded genre fans why it's so important to have characters you actually care about in these types of movies for them not to get lost in the endless sea of haunted house movies. What actors Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga brought to the characters is what makes the first two Conjuring nightmares modern classics. Their irresistible chemistry is the heartbeat of this frightening story. The pair have played this real world couple four times, with their last full appearance being in the underrated The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It in 2021.

They did make a cameo appearance in the post credit scene of last year's mega-hit The Nun II, but that was actually taken from a deleted scene in The Devil Made Me Do It. That was just a tease to let audiences know the Warrens would return in the next installment, The Conjuring: The Last Rites. The franchise will also be expanding soon in the form of a Max series. Both this and Last Rites are currently in active development. There was an additional Crooked Man spin-off in development for years. However, with it being eight years since Conjuring 2, that project has been shelved.

The Conjuring trilogy is currently streaming on Netflix. Before your next Warren-centric binge, you can pre-order Conjuring’s Funko Pops on Entertainment Earth’s Website. The figures are set to be released in September 2024, just in time for the Halloween season to begin.

The Conjuring Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren work to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in their farmhouse. Release Date March 20, 2013 Director James Wan Cast Vera Farmiga , Patrick Wilson , Lili Taylor , Ron Livingston , Shanley Caswell , Hayley McFarland Runtime 112 Main Genre Horror Writers Chad Hayes , Carey Hayes Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Tagline Inspired by the true case files of the Warrens. Expand

