No, it’s not a fever dream, Kesha really has a paranormal, ghost-hunting show coming to Discovery+, and we can’t wait for it. In each episode of Conjuring Kesha, viewers will tag along with the Grammy-nominated singer as she’s joined by a different celebrity to dive deep into a case of the unknown. And while many may question why the “Your Love Is My Drug” singer is getting her own supernatural investigation show, we’re begging you to not think too deeply about it and just enjoy the ride. While many may only know her for her hit songs or her infamous legal battle with her ex-producer, Dr. Luke, those who follow her closely (known collectively as Kesha’s “Animals”), will know the performer as more of a personality than anything. After all her first appearance in the showbiz world was on the Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton led The Simple Life. She also has her own spooky supernatural-based podcast, Kesha and the Creepies, which gives her even more credibility to lead a paranormal series.

As for Conjuring Kesha, it’s set to debut on the streaming platform Friday, July 8. The show will see Kesha not only chase after the paranormal mysteries of the universe, but also face down her assumptions about the world around her. A trailer released alongside the date announcement reveals Kesha in an all-black outfit talking directly to the camera about how for her, “the supernatural comes naturally.” While little else is given away by the teaser, the slogan for the series is “Let’s go!” a callback to her debut 2009 single, “TiK ToK.” In a statement accompanying the trailer, Kesha says that her obsession with the paranormal began with an “insatiable curiosity” and her “eternal searching for something bigger.” She goes on to say that this search has been somewhat of a muse, giving her inspiration for creating her music and art.

As for those willing to take the plunge with Kesha, audiences can expect to see Whitney Cummings, Jojo Fletcher, Betty Who, GaTa, Karen Elson, and Big Freedia make appearances. Together, these big names will travel with the pop star to haunted destinations including Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum. To help the adventurers connect with the spirits from the beyond, they’ll be joined by paranormal experts including Cindy Kaze (The Holzer Files) and Chip Coffey (Paranormal State).

Coming into her own and embracing her true self has been a journey for Kesha, something that’s sure to come up in her series. We can’t wait to see all the fun and thoughtful conversations the music superstar will have with her celebrity guests about the unseen world that surrounds us. Check out the trailer for Conjuring Kesha below and prepare to step into the darkness when the series hits Discovery+ on July 8.

