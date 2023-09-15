The Big Picture The Conjuring Universe has become the highest-grossing horror franchise, surpassing even Halloween and Friday the 13th.

Annabelle Comes Home introduced numerous new supernatural creatures that could potentially be explored in future spinoffs.

While the mainline Conjuring movies may be coming to an end, there is a market for more stories set within the spooky world, potentially centered around new characters and creatures.

As the highest-grossing horror franchise of all time (yes, even considering the likes of Halloween, Friday the 13th, and Saw), The Conjuring Universe continues to produce more preternaturally charged scares that delight audiences everywhere. If the Marvel Cinematic Universe reigns supreme over superhero franchises, so does The Conjuring Universe for horror-lovers everywhere. Headlined by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's trademark paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren, these agents of the Catholic Church tackle everything from cursed dolls to demonic nuns. But there are so many more stories to be told.

After the success of The Conjuring and its immediate sequel, two distinct spinoffs were greenlit, following the horrors of Annabelle and Valak. Each of these movies led to sequels/prequels of their own, with 2023's The Nun II being the most recent addition, proving that there are other dark corners of The Conjuring Universe worth exploring. Despite the immediate brand recognition that the Annabelle doll and the demon Valak (Bonnie Aarons) bring to the franchise, there are other ghosts, demons, and supernatural creatures still out there, many of which were revealed in 2019's Annabelle Comes Home.

'Annabelle Comes Home' Hints at Potential Conjuring Spinoffs

Unlike the first two, which followed completely unfamiliar characters, the third Annabelle movie centers on Ed and Lorraine's daughter Judy (played by Mckenna Grace this time around), her babysitter Mary Ellen (Madison Iseman), and Mary Ellen's foolish friend Danielle (Katie Sarife). After Danielle messes with Ed's artifacts room, Annabelle is unleashed, drawing in more demonic spirits to the Warren house while Ed and Lorraine are away. Taking the haunted house concept to entirely new heights, nearly every demon imaginable shows up to torment these girls before they eventually place the demonic doll back in its spiritually blessed cage.

This isn't the first Conjuring movie to have more than one supernatural creature show up. The Conjuring 2 was famous for also including the Crooked Man (Javier Botet) in its arsenal, a creature originally set to get its own spinoff before the concept was scrapped. It made sense though; it's revealed that the Crooked Man was seemingly nothing more than another manifestation of Valak itself, diversifying itself from the standard Demon Nun. This was confirmed in The Nun II when Valak manifests itself as a few dead folks and a terrifying humanoid demon-goat.

But the demons and spirits seen in Annabelle Comes Home aren't just manifestations of Annabelle's demon Malthus (in fact, the doll itself is something of a supernatural magnet for other spirits), but rather their own distinct beings. This leads us to the question of how many of these creatures the Warrens have battled themselves, or if they've just been given their cursed objects for safekeeping. We may never know, but more Conjuring Universe spinoffs could tell us.

The Conjuring Franchise Has Plenty of Options for Spinoffs

Among these new additions include the frightening Ferryman (Alexander Ward), who could easily spark an entire movie's worth of horrors if the filmmakers played their cards (or, their coins rather) right. In the movie, the Ferryman (inspired by Charon of Greek mythology) comes and goes as he pleases, hiding in the dark until he picks up the coins that make up his eyes. Hoarding the souls of the dead, this creature isn't actually meant to be a bad guy, but rather a transporter who takes you from the land of the living to the land of the dead. That alone makes Charon interesting and could serve as quite the twist from the franchise's usual standard.

But there are plenty of other spooky additions to the Warrens' artifacts room too. The Bride (Natalia Safran), for instance, is one of the most frightening woman-in-white creatures you'll ever see, willing to possess anyone who comes close. There's also the Samurai, who has since become a fan-favorite, with many hoping to see a slasher starring the cursed suit of armor. He's been teasing audiences from the first Conjuring, with many hoping his part in Annabelle Comes Home would've been bigger. Additionally, the cursed television set that tells the future is worth further examination and could easily be at the center of a Ring-style thriller.

Of course, the most obvious creature primed and ready for a spin-off is the Black Shuck (Douglas Tait) aka the Werewolf seen stalking the perimeter of the Warrens' home. Based on a real case file from the Warrens archives, the Werewolf is a story that producer James Wan has teased exploring in the past, though the franchise has never pulled the trigger. While most werewolves in cinema are physical creatures who have been bitten or cursed by another (see the Underworld franchise for more), Annabelle Comes Home implies that the Black Shuck is actually a spirit being who takes a Werewolf form. That's a bit more frightening considering you can't kill it with silver bullets.

The Conjuring Universe Should Shake Things Up

If The Conjuring Universe could learn anything from the Annabelle or Nun movies, particularly Annabelle Comes Home, it's that there's a real market for more stories set within this spooky world. Sure, we all want more adventures with Ed and Lorraine, who have become horror icons themselves, but there won't be mainline Conjuring movies forever (the upcoming The Conjuring: Last Rites seems to be the final installment). But just because Ed and Lorraine won't be headlining any longer doesn't mean we can't follow other characters who are just as compelling.

Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) from the Nun films is a perfect example. Not only is she interesting, dynamic, and likable, but her commitment to hunting down the demon Valak mirrors the Warrens'. Beyond even the human characters, the success of the monsters that each of these spinoffs centers around (both Annabelle and Valak are instantly recognizable) should be enough to convince producers James Wan and Peter Safran to pass the torch onto new spirits before the brand gets stale.

Though it's possible that no future Conjuring demons will be as notable as those previously mentioned, the interest in more stories piqued by movies like Annabelle Comes Home and even the Conjuring-adjacent The Curse of La Llorona prove the need for fresh blood within this franchise. Any of the aforementioned creatures such as the Ferryman, the Black Shuck, the Bride, or the Samurai could easily hold their own on the big screen, and with the right branding and distinct connections to The Conjuring Universe (unlike La Llorona, which is based on an urban legend rather than a Warren case file) they'd be instant successes.

The Warrens Should Remain at the Center of the Conjuring Universe

Even if Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga don't continue past The Conjuring: Last Rites, the Warrens should still be the anchor of the series. Appearing in every installment except the first Annabelle and its prequel Annabelle: Creation (though Wilson's voice cameos in the former), Ed and Lorraine have been the bedrock that The Conjuring Universe rests upon. Even if many of these other spirits were given their own solo films, in order to generate a successful connection to the overall franchise, they would need to be involved somehow.

Both Nun movies did this very well, with the Warrens appearing only in the end credits, either through the use of archive footage or via a cameo utilizing previously unreleased footage. In both cases, they aren't connected to the main plot of either film, but because of their connection to Valak itself, their presence feels natural. This isn't something exclusive to the Conjuring series though. The Paranormal Activity saga often connects its sequels and prequels back to the original film and its characters, maintaining a consistent flow within the narrative. Similarly, Halloween almost always goes back to the battle between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode. This is just how horror franchises work.

This way, Wilson and Farmiga wouldn't have to be the lead stars of the story, but Ed and Lorraine Warren could continue to live on as a part of the greater universe. Too often franchises continue on well past their expiration date, oftentimes having to replace characters and actors, or even revise the continuity for the sake of maintaining the brand. Ultimately, The Conjuring Universe should only go on so long as there are good stories to be told in every new feature. Once that ceases to be true, the franchise should end, with only the slight possibility of resurrection later.

What's Next for The Conjuring Universe?

After the release of The Nun II, it's unclear if Valak will get any more spinoffs of its own, but it wouldn't be unlikely given that the first Nun picture is the highest-grossing installment of the greater universe. Since we know that Frenchie/Maurice (Jonas Bloquet) doesn't get the demon fully out of him until at least the late 1960s (via The Conjuring), it's entirely possible that another installment could take place sometime before that. In fact, director Michael Chaves (who also helmed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Curse of La Llorona) seems to want to continue the conflict between Sister Irene and Valak. After The Nun II, which has been enjoying a strong box-office debut, we certainly have no issues with that.

Of course, there's also the upcoming The Conjuring: Last Rites, which has been described by Chaves as a "finale" of sorts to all the stories that have come before. Whether this will be the end of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's tenure as the Warrens is uncertain, but it seems this will likely be the final mainline Conjuring movie (Last Rites does imply an ending). Does this mark the end of the franchise? Only time will tell, though as we said before, if the Warrens go, maybe it's time for us to pack our bags too. Additionally, a Conjuring Universe television series has been in development at Max for a while, which may be the best way to tell some of these other ghost stories if Last Rites does indeed conclude the theatrical franchise.

The Nun II is currently playing exclusively in theaters.