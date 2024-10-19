At this spookiest time of the year, many movie lovers are ready to revisit their favorite horror icons. From Frankenstein's Monster to Norman Bates, there are few tropes more effective than a movie monster, and no modern franchise has created quite as many iconic terrors as The Conjuring Universe. Based on the alleged paranormal investigations of real-life demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, the series follows the fictional Warrens (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga respectively) as they face demonic forces such as the infamous Annabelle doll and the Demon Nun.

Composed of eight films in total, the main series of films usually sets up a new demonic force for the Warrens to battle within a haunted house, before the evil spirit is spun off into its own sub-franchise. However, the third installment, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, broke with tradition, becoming more of a haunted detective story that focused on a human villain called the Occultist, who controls the demon. While the Occultist, played by character actress Eugenie Bondurant, was indeed a fantastic foe​​​​, the film originally intended to focus much more on the demon itself, one who was set to be one of the most frightening creatures ever to haunt the franchise.

‘The Conjuring 3’ Originally Focused More on the Demon

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It follows the Warrens as they fight to prove that the devil exists in a court of law, following the possession of Arne Johnson (Ruairi O’Connor). The film goes on to reveal that the demon is under the control of the Occultist, who has cursed Arne’s family. While the demon shows up in various formats, the creature itself was much more of a character originally.

Director Michael Chaves, who has since gone on to helm The Nun II and will oversee the upcoming The Conjuring: Last Rites, sat down with Collider to explain what changed. “In terms of the testing, the biggest thing that we changed was there was a demon that was not working,” said Chaves, “and it was very similar to the situation in Conjuring 2.” He went on to explain that the Nun character was originally a horned demon, an element which can be spotted in an illustration in The Nun. That variation of the character was, of course, later replaced with Bonnie Aaron’s iconic ghoul. Chaves continued: “The demon that we had was awesome and interesting and true to life, true to the accounts both of David Glatzel and Arne. They both described this creature that was haunting them. But it just didn’t fit in the movie. It was just too complicated.”

To its credit, not showing the demon’s true form helps the film feel more mysterious, allows the picture to stand out, and makes room for a threatening performance by Bondurant. But that doesn’t mean that the character wasn’t missed, especially upon further examination.

‘The Conjuring 3’s Original Demon Was Terrifying

Close

Though cutting the character may have made for a stronger movie, audiences did miss out on one of the scariest demons of the Warrens' career. The Conjuring Archives uploaded footage of the terrifying demon—coined The Beast— in action, and it is absolutely chilling as portrayed by Davis Osborn. The character design mixed with Osborn’s movements and performance clearly sets up a classic Conjuring villain. As promised by Chaves, it really reflects the demon described by Glatzel and the Johnsons.

The alleged haunting was recounted by author Gerald Brittle in the book The Devil in Connecticut. The publication claims to be an accurate reconstruction of the events, and, if the book is to be believed, the haunting was one of the worst in the history of paranormal investigation. In fact, The Conjuring toned down a lot of the horror that the family and the Warrens claimed to have experienced. The actions of The Beast are pure evil, possessing the young David Glatzel before haunting Arne. The book claims that it tortured several priests involved in the case, turned family members against one another, and brought about death. The book also insinuates that the demon was too powerful to ever be properly exorcised, and continued to haunt the Glatzels long after the case was closed.

While the accuracy of these claims cannot be proven, it shows just what audiences missed out on when The Beast was cut from the film. The franchise has already created some of the scariest movie ghouls of all time, but The Beast could have easily become the series’ most formidable villain. Between the terrifying design and the alleged actions of the actual demon, this character was truly a movie monster unlike any other.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max