Mickey Mouse is going down a darker path. Disney+ Korea just dropped the trailer for Connect, directed by the iconic Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike, known best for the 1999 horror film Audition – often considered one of the most disturbing films ever made.

The upcoming crime drama is adapted from a thrilling webtoon of the same name created by Shin Dae-Sung. The Connect trailer gives audiences a taste of a much darker tale than what they are used to from The Mouse – even beginning with a tense close up of vibrations moving blood droplets before delving into all the action. Connect tells the story of a man kidnapped by a gang of organ hunters that remove one of his eyes. With his missing eye transplanted into the body of a serial killer, the unwilling donor can still see and endures terrifying visions, making him a witness to the horrifying attacks on the residents of Seoul. As reported on first by Variety, the series, produced by Studio Dragon, will be made up of six-parts with 45 minutes per episode. Before being presented as Star Original on the Disney+ streaming platform in Korea, the show will play in Busan on Oct. 6-7.

Jung Hae-in (Start-Up, Tune in for Love) plays the main character, Ha Dong-soo, who awakens to find his eye missing but harbors a secret ability to immediately heal from any injury, no matter how life-threatening. Also starring in the upcoming series is Ko Kyung-po (Decision To Leave, Seoul Vibe), who will be playing the main antagonist Oh Jin-seop, the serial killer terrorizing the people of Seoul. Kim Hye-jun (Inspector Koo, Kingdom) is also a part of the Connect cast as a mysterious female lead named Irang. In addition to being in the hands of Takashi, who has previously directed Dead or Alive, Gozu, and Ichi the Killer, the series was written by Nakamura Masaru and Heo Dam (Monstrum).

Image via Disney+

Connect joins a number of Korean original series that are being released on Disney+ including Rookie Cops, Grid and even Snowdrop – which is also featuring Hae-in. The series, which was reportedly filming in January of this year, is part of a movement on Disney’s part to incorporate more Korean originals into the titles offered.

Even though Connect will be available on Disney+ Korea, it is yet to be announced if the series will be available in other countries via the popular streaming popular.

Check out the trailer for Connect below: