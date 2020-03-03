First Trailer for ‘Connected’ Reveals a Robot Uprising Story Produced by Lord and Miller

Sony Pictures Animation has released the first trailer for the upcoming film Connected, which follows a family during an apocalyptic robot uprising. The original story hails from filmmaker Mike Rianda, who co-wrote the script with Jeff Rowe and directs this unique twist on a family road trip story. The film’s protagonist is a young creative outsider named Katie Mitchell (Abbi Jacobson) who is accepted into the film school of her dreams and can’t wait to go away to college. Unfortunately for her, her father (Danny McBride) has decided the entire family should drive her up to school for one last hurrah. That includes her wildly positive mother (Maya Rudolph), quirky little brother (Rianda), and chubby pug Monchi. And unfortunately for them all, during the course of their road trip, the electronic devices all around the world decide it’s time to take over.
Connected is produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who met Rianda while they were working on Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and decided they wanted to help shepherd his original story to the big screen. Judging by the trailer, this looks fantastic. You’ve got a heartwarming story at the center with a father who just wants to reconnect with his family by overcoming the barriers of technology combined with the comedy of fighting off a robot uprising. Plus the animation looks unique and I admire that Sony Pictures Animation is eschewing a house style in favor of something more creative.
Check out the first trailer for Connected below. The film also features the voices of Eric Andre and Olivia Colman.
Here’s the official synopsis for Connected:
Sony Pictures Animation’s Connected is an original animated comedy from director Mike Rianda (Gravity Falls) and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Lego Movie), about an everyday family’s struggle to relate while technology rises up around the world! When Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet “her people” at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time. Katie and Rick are joined by the rest of the family, including Katie’s wildly positive mom Linda (voiced by Maya Rudolph), her quirky little brother Aaron (voiced by Mike Rianda), and the family’s delightfully chubby pug Monchi for the ultimate family road trip. Suddenly, the Mitchells’ plans are interrupted by a tech uprising: all around the world, the electronic devices people love – from phones, to appliances, to an innovative new line of personal robots – decide it’s time to take over. With the help of two friendly malfunctioning robots, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world!