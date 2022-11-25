The original king of the summer blockbuster, Steven Spielberg is a household name in a consumer culture more familiar with movie stars and IP than auteur filmmakers. You’ll be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn’t heard of the man behind Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Jaws, E.T., Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, and Saving Private Ryan.

In The Fabelmans, Spielberg dramatizes the inspirations and experiences that shaped his narrative interests. Part of an autobiopic’s fun are references to the classics audiences know our young focal point will grow up to make, like an issue of Thor in Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast or a family outing to see a space thriller in Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma. Spielberg is too thoughtful an artist to litter the screen with Easter eggs, but attentive viewers will notice thematic and visual nods to his richly varied filmography.

The Absentee Father

Burt Fabelman (Paul Dano) is a brilliant engineer whose long-winded technical explanations of mid-20th-century computing draw groans at the dinner table. The family relocates twice because of Burt’s work, and the animosity this causes reaches a breaking point by the time Sam Fabelman (Gabrielle LaBelle) graduates from high school; the real-life Sam Fabelman has been making movies about it in one way or another ever since. “Family, art–it’ll tear you in two,” Uncle Boris (Judd Hirsch) wisely cautions Sam. Most analyses of Spielberg’s collected works detect their focus on men divided between personal and professional obligations.

In Bridge of Spies, attorney James Donovan (Tom Hanks) allows his principled conviction that everyone is entitled to a legal defense to supersede his family’s interests when he agrees to represent a captured Soviet spy (Mark Rylance). At its core, Lincolnis about a workaholic unable to connect with his loved ones. Scenes of Daniel Day-Lewis and Sally Field waging psychological battle against each other take on new meaning in light of what The Fabelmansreveals about Spielberg’s upbringing.

The Helpless Romantic

The stark personality contrast between Burt and Mitzi (Michelle Williams) is established in the film’s opening scene. In line for his first movie—Cecil B. DeMille’s The Greatest Show on Earth—Sammy (Mateo Zoryon Francis-DeFord) receives two very different crash courses from Mom and Dad in the majesty of cinema. Burt attempts to explain persistence of vision, but Mitzi saliently re-frames the subject in terms a 5-year-old can appreciate. “Movies are dreams,” she says, “That you never forget”. In HBO’s Spielberg, a documentary about the director’s life and career, he endearingly likens his mother to Peter Pan. “She was a sibling, not a parent."

Watching Mitzi struggle through bouts of mania and depression calls to mind the protagonist of Close Encounters. While Roy Neary (Richard Dreyfuss) shares traits with the archetypal Spielbergian father, his starry-eyed obsession with distant worlds, not to mention the stock he places in his premonitions, sets him apart from the grounded primary caregiver exemplified by Burt. Temperamentally, he more closely resembles the idealist whose flights of passion simultaneously make them great pals and reckless caregivers.

The Interloper

Steven Spielberg has been candid about his childhood and the ways it influenced his work. Leah Adler’s relationship with Arnold Spielberg’s colleague and best friend had a tremendous impact on the young artist and is unsurprisingly the central conflict of The Fabelmans. A similar break-up shapes Frank Abagnale (Leonardo DiCaprio) in Catch Me If You Can.

Sam withdraws into moviemaking to escape his family’s dysfunction. By becoming a prolific con artist, Frank spins his own world of make-believe. Catch Me If You Can is nonfiction, but The Fabelmans sheds some light on what could’ve drawn Spielberg to Abagnale’s story.

Controlled Chaos

After receiving one model train car for every night of Hanukkah, disaster-artist-in-the-making Sammy Fabelman tries to recreate the famous robbery scene from The Greatest Show on Earth—a series of images that’s been haunting him since the night he saw the movie with his parents. Burt is displeased by what he finds to be Sammy’s lack of regard for the train set, but Mitzi secretly gives Sammy his dad’s camera and tells him to stage the scene once more, this time while capturing it on film. She correctly intuits that Sammy is trying to conquer the fear of what he saw. Repeatedly watching the mayhem, even on a reduced scale, gives him a sense of control over it.

While examples of the director’s fascination with slow-building calamity can be found throughout his filmography, it is particularly evident in Duel and 1941. The same scene from The Greatest Show on Earth that aroused a young Steven Spielberg’s taste for the chaotic also inspired him and J.J. Abrams while they were making Super 8, for which Spielberg is credited as a producer.

The Conductor of Moving Pictures

Cutting and splicing film to make a camping trip reel for Mitzi, Sam discovers that his mother and Benny (Seth Rogen) are much, much closer than he’d ever realized. Reified before him in 8mm is the dissolution of his parent’s marriage. He obsessively rolls the film back and forth, scrutinizing every frame under a magnifying glass.

Minority Report’s John Anderton (Tom Cruise) similarly conducts an orchestra of images until he can precisely extract the information he needs from them. Both scenes are set to classical music, and Janusz Kamiński even elects to shoot them in remarkably similar ways. In each case, the camera moves along an arc, circling the protagonist as they make a startling discovery.

A Peculiar Visitor

Just as Mitzi and Burt’s differences become irreconcilable, Sam comes home to a monkey wreaking havoc in the family’s (rented) living room. “I needed a laugh,” his mom replies when asked why the household suddenly has a new member. The excitement and novelty temporarily distract the Fabelmans from their splintering dynamic. At its heart, E.T. is about an exotic creature that helps a young boy and his siblings weather their parents’ divorce.

Benny the Monkey thematically connects to another of Spielberg’s nonhuman characters. In War Horse, hapless farmer Ted Narracott (Peter Mullan) goes into town to procure a plowhorse but instead returns with an undomesticated colt on which, in a contest of egos with his smarmy landlord, he’s spent a staggering 30 guineas. Just as Mitzi adopts the monkey to quell the pain of being away from the real Benny, Ted recklessly bids all of his family’s money on not so much a horse as a symbol of the youthful vigor that time has stolen from him.

The War Epic

The most ambitious project from Spielberg’s childhood this memoir recreates is undoubtedly “Escape to Nowhere”, a WWII film that foreshadows the epic which would win the director his second Oscar. Wanting to pay homage to his father’s war stories, 13-year-old Sam Fabelman gathers his friends in the desert for a thrilling, albeit amateur, precursor to Saving Private Ryan. But his leading man is no Tom Hanks.

Trying to give the film’s star some direction, Sam tells him to take a minute and lament the staged carnage as if his character is morally culpable for what has just occurred. The young man dumbfoundedly replies, “You mean I should count to 60? Like, one Mississippi, two Mississippi…?” Luckily, Spielberg would have another go at a similar scene years later with a more seasoned thespian than his classmate. Captain Miller’s final stand remains one of the most emotionally resonant scenes of any war film ever made.

The Problem Solver

Sam employs various tricks to raise suspense and thrill his audience on a limited budget. Unhappy with the inauthentic shootouts he films for a Western called “Gunsmog”, our budding moviemaker—inspired by an accident involving a high heel and a piece of sheet music—uses pins to puncture the celluloid so that each gun blast coincides with a bright flash. “Thinking like a real engineer!” his computer-wiz dad proudly says.

Spielberg had to be just as slyly innovative during Jaws’ notoriously difficult production. Saddled with a malfunctioning animatronic shark in open water, Spielberg realized he didn’t actually need to show the eponymous beast to indicate its presence. Thus, the famous scene of yellow barrels getting snatched one by one off the Orca was conceived. As the director himself notes in Spielberg, not putting the shark on screen makes the experience of watching Jaws all the more stressful.

