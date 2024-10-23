Hulu is beefing up its comedy slate with a new project to be led by multiple Emmy-nominated actress, Connie Britton. The streamer has just issued the green light to a pilot for a comedy series titled, Phony. In addition to starring, Britton will also serve as an executive producer. The series will be written, directed and executive produced by Nick Paley who's best recognized for his work on the critically acclaimed independent stop-motion film, Marcel with the Shoes On. as well as directing Comedy Central's Broad City.

Per the official plot description, Phony is a blend of comedy and mystery, a mix that Hulu audiences are currently hooked on with Only Murders In The Building which is currently airing its fourth season with a fifth in view. Phony will tell a coming-of-age story of a teenager named Sony who "wakes up in the hospital after a car accident to discover his mom — his only parent and his best friend — appears to have been replaced by an impostor." Britton will play the role of Ellen, the boy's single mother who also happens to be the principal of his high school. As of now, Britton is the only known cast for the series.

Phony hails from 20th Television and is a product of the studio's first-look deal with Drew Goddard‘s Goddard Textiles. Goddard's partnership with 20th Television has been a successful one thus far, having recently produced the well-received crime drama High Potential whose narrative equally revolves around a single mom. High Potential is showing a lot of potential and a season 2 order now appears to be a no-brainer given the impressive ratings it has been able to pull at ABC. Phony now counts as the third pilot order Hulu has issued for the year, including Mid-Century Modern, starring Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer as gay best friends, and Downforce, starring Eve Hewson and Murray Bartlett, which has wrapped filming.

What Has Connie Britton Recently Been In?

Image via Paramount+

Connie Britton is keeping booked and incredibly busy. The Friday Night Lights star has been wildly successful on the small screen with multiple Emmy nominations to crown her hard work. Her most recent Emmy nod came for her performance as Nicole Mossbacher in Season 1 of HBO's satire series, The White Lotus. After the disappointing cancelation of AppleTV+'s Dear Edward which was no fault of hers given her impeccable performance, Britton is moving on with other small-screen projects, including the upcoming Prime Video comedy, Overcompensating, which wrapped filming this month. She's had two films out this year, including Winner and Here After, a supernatural thriller that was a part of Collider's recent screening event in LA.

As always, stay tuned to Collider for updates on all things Connie Britton.