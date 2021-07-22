With director Reinaldo Marcus Green’s Joe Bell opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke with Connie Britton about being part of the biographical drama. Written by Diana Ossana and Larry McMurtry, who co-wrote the screenplay for Brokeback Mountain, Joe Bell is based on a true story and stars Mark Wahlberg as an Oregonian father who decides to walk from Oregon to New York City to pay tribute to his son, Jadin (Reid Miller), a gay teen who committed suicide after being bullied. Britton plays Wahlberg's wife and the film also stars Gary Sinise.

During the interview, Britton talked about why she wanted to be involved in this project, how she hopes the film can make a difference, what people might be surprised to learn about the making of the film, and more. In addition, as a huge fan of Friday Night Lights, I had to bring up the fantastic show and her work as Tami Taylor.

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is the official synopsis.

From filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green (MONSTERS AND MEN; upcoming KING RICHARD), along with the Academy Award-winning writing team behind BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN (Diana Ossana & Larry McMurtry) and Academy Award nominee Mark Wahlberg, JOE BELL tells the intimate and emotional true story of an Oregonian father who pays tribute to his gay teenage son Jadin, embarking on a self-reflective walk across America to speak his heart to heartland citizens about the real and terrifying costs of bullying.

