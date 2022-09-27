Today it has been announced that Gladiator star Connie Nielsen has signed on to star in an upcoming thriller from Catalyst Studios. The film, titled Follow Me, is to be directed by Scottish director Siri Rødnes and is being described as a psychological thriller “full of twists and turns.” Follow Me is scheduled to begin filming this week in Serbia.

Nielsen has had a long and successful career starring in films like The Devil’s Advocate, Rushmore, and Mission to Mars. She also starred in hit series like Boss and I Am The Night, as well as popular recurring guest roles on series like The Good Wife and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Additionally, Nielsen is likely recognized for her role as Queen Hippolyta of the Amazons in Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman 1984, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. She can next be seen in the upcoming drama Tonight at Noon with Chiwetel Ejiofor and thriller Role Play alongside Kaley Cuoco and Bill Nighy.

Follow Me will be the first feature film written by Catalyst Studios co-founder Mark Pennell. The finer details of the film’s plot are being kept secret, but it is said to explore the deadly consequences of mixing “money, secrets, and deception.” Follow Me is also said to be inspired by and in the same vein as the classic Hitchcockian thrillers of the past.

Follow Me is set to be directed by Rødnes, who is mainly known for directing a number of acclaimed short films. They have also directed multiple episodes of the Scottish soap opera River City and directed their first feature with 2020’s A Gambler’s Guide to Dying. Rødnes is also attached to direct the upcoming science fiction film Nine Lives.

Nielsen will be joined in the film by co-stars Sam Hunt and Stef Dawson. Hunt is best known for films like Submerged and Unbroken: Path to Redemption as well as series like Chicago PD and Empire. Dawson had a supporting role in the Hunger Games series and starred in other films like The Dust Walker and The Lennon Report. Just like Nielsen, the nature of Hunt and Dawson’s roles in the film have been kept under wraps.

Follow Me will be produced by Devin DiGonno for Catalyst Studios with The film is being produced by Holly Levow, Pennell, and Paul Kampf serving as executive producers. About the film, Levow gave a statement, saying

“Catalyst Studios was formed to deliver a slate of high-quality, fiscally conscious, commercially successful films with broad and identifiable audiences while giving new and visionary female filmmakers unique opportunities that have previously been scarce. Follow Me is the second Catalyst film to go into production based on our mission.”

