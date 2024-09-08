Planet of the Apes is among the most celebrated and successful franchises in Hollywood, as skilled filmmakers like Matt Reeves and Wes Ball and performers like Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke, and Woody Harrelson have helped elevate it to blockbuster status and the audience's faith in the series was restored, especially after a failed 2001 reboot. The modern and grim sci-fi action is a far cry from the first film and its sequels, as, throughout the 1970s, the original run of Planet of the Apes films were low-budget B-movies often relegated to Saturday morning rerun fodder. Even though the first film starring Charlton Heston has rightfully been given its stars for decades, viewers of the new era of Planet of the Apes films may be surprised by how bizarre, if not hilarious, things get afterward.

Whether it is atomic-bomb-worshipping telepaths in Beneath the Planet of the Apes or a light sitcom-y romp in Escape from the Planet of the Apes, the sequels stray far from the first's style and tone of serious, albeit slightly cheesy, old-school sci-fi. It wasn't until the fourth entry, Conquest of the Planet of the Apes, that the series returned to its thematic roots. Directed by J. Lee Thompson, Conquest of the Planet of the Apes offers one of the most challenging and rewarding viewing experiences among the series' ten films while simultaneously featuring the first major appearance of fan-favorite Caesar. A thematically dense, well-acted, and sturdily directed film, Conquest of the Planet of the Apes executes its ideas in the most confronting way possible and, more than 50 years later, finds itself as the series' most underrated entry.

'Conquest of the Planet of the Apes's World is Unique Within the Series

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes is an original story, much like the 2011 reboot, Rise of the Planet of the Apes. It didn't have the advantage of major studio financial backing and wasn't blessed with modern technology. What this film lacks in a budget, it more than makes up with an astonishingly good screenplay. This film is loaded with the heaviest subject matter that this material could explore. Here, apes aren't just animals being tested on or kept in zoos for human amusement. Apes are enslaved. They live among humans but are subjugated in the most inhumane ways, an inverse of the 1968 film. Because of this societal structure, scenes are often designed with the sole purpose of making the audience deeply uncomfortable.

Thompson and writer Paul Dehn are clever in constructing this twisted world, and they examine it from all angles, refusing to pull their punches. For example, humans protest not that the apes are enslaved but rather that they believe the apes are stealing work. The human's effort to protest is selfish and unempathetic. This is a pattern that is felt throughout the hierarchy of this society, whether it's the working class or the deeply evil leaders of Conquest of the Planet of the Apes's world, who bluntly invoke Nazi imagery. It's a heartless, bleak world that many other films in the series fail to create. The brilliance of Conquest of the Planet of the Apes is that there's no tiptoeing around the obvious implications of its premise. Instead of being limp with the themes or ignoring them outright, it puts them at the forefront. Thompson's intentions were so strongly present within the film that the original ending had to be changed due to its graphic nature.

'Conquest of the Planet of the Apes' Presents A Very Different Version of Caesar

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes offers a very different look at Caesar. Far more articulate and scholarly, Roddy McDowall's turn as Caesar is jaw-dropping. His slow turn to becoming the leader of the resistance will be familiar to those who have seen modern Planet of the Apes films. But this interpretation of Caesar is not just smarter than the other apes because he's also more intelligent than the humans. He speaks philosophically and powerfully; not only does he lead in thought but in action. This culminates in a monologue at the film's climax. The speech is so magnetizing and eloquently delivered that it's frightening. It's in this key moment that Caesar commands the audience not just to empathize with his cause but to become revolutionary themselves.

Thompson's direction is also a key element, as Caesar stands in blazing fire above his fellow apes, successful in their insurgency. This intense image is paramount to translating the film's hefty ideas visually. This revolution has not been without destruction. This is just one of the film's deeply uncomfortable sequences, as it beckons the audience to question where they stand. In this moment, Caesar is compelling, charismatic, and, most importantly, completely right. The series had never had a character quite like Caesar. His methodical and deeply sympathetic arc in this film is extremely influential across the series. It's no mystery that when rebooting Planet of the Apes for the second time, Caesar was the only character that could lead the series back to relevance, and Conquest of the Planet of the Apes's strong writing is essential to that.

In 'Conquest of the Planet of the Apes', A Low Budget Is No Death Sentence

The biggest flaw with Conquest of the Planet of the Apes is a consequence of its budget, as it's flatly lit throughout quite a bit of the runtime, but this is not for lack of imagination. Thompson is quite clever behind the camera and conjures some incredible images, especially in the aforementioned Caesar monologue. While the aesthetic of the film may be dated, and the low-budget look of this film may be a turn-off for some viewers, the depth of the film's text allows it to rise above the budget. Conquest of the Planet of the Apes is evidence that a high budget isn't necessary for a sci-fi film to be compelling, and Thompson's smart blocking and character direction elevate the film.

Conquest of the Planet of the Apes undoubtedly deserves the attention of fans of potent political cinema and those who love to dig deep for diamonds in the rough. For fans of the franchise, Conquest of the Planet of the Apes will offer a new perspective that will leave them satisfied and radicalized.

