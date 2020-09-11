Watch Sega and Nintendo Go Head-to-Head in ‘Console Wars’ Documentary Trailer

If you were a kid in the 90s, whether you owned a Sega or a Nintendo wasn’t just a question of preference – it was a vital part of your identity. And the question of which system was better was important enough to start playground fistfights. Surprisingly, as the trailer for the upcoming CBS All Access documentary Console Wars reveals (via ET), the rules were very much the same for the adults behind the two video game giants.

Produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the documentary details the explosive feud that developed between Nintendo and Sega in the early 1990s. Up until that point, Nintendo had dominated the field of home video games so thoroughly that “playing Nintendo” became a shorthand phrase for playing a video game of any kind. When Sega emerged as a serious competitor, the two companies entered into a grudge match over the mindshare of kids everywhere.

Based on the book of the same name by Jonah Tulis and Blake J. Harris, who also serve as co-directors of the film, Console Wars features one-on-one interviews with virtually every major player in the battle between the two companies. There’s also plenty of archive footage from those halcyon days of Sonic vs. Mario, as well as some 8-bit animated segments It looks like an extremely fun watch, especially for anyone who grew up watching Nintendo and Sega duke it out for ad space in the pages of GamePro magazine. You can check out the trailer below. Console Wars arrives on CBS All Access September 23.