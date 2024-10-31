There aren't many movie genres more enthralling, attention-grabbing, or nail-biting than the thriller. Likewise, these kinds of films have multiple remarkably entertaining subgenres, one of the most successful ones being the conspiracy thriller. These are films that find their mystery and suspense in complex political plots, contrived journalistic investigations, and the "little guy" getting tangled up in a scheme with more moving parts than they can possibly hope to grapple with.

From the great Alfred Hitchcock and his numerous conspiracy thrillers to more modern masters like Steven Spielberg and his Minority Report, many films from this engrossing subgenre have hijacked audiences' attention throughout the years. What's the key to a good conspiracy thriller? A complex and layered plot? Characters whose desperation is highly relatable? An invisible power pulling the strings in an intimidating enough way? Whatever the secret may be, these movies have it in spades. Indeed, these are the best conspiracy thrillers ever, and they will be ranked by their thrilling narratives, impactful legacy, and overall quality.

10 'Minority Report' (2002)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

The legendary Steven Spielberg, the pioneer of summer blockbusters, has released many such films that have remained classics of their genres. This includes the sci-fi thriller Minority Report, about a man working for the PreCrime police, a unit that stops crimes before they take place with the aid of three people who can foresee crimes. When he finds himself framed for a future murder, however, he'll find himself suddenly on the run, desperate to prove himself innocent of something that hasn't happened.

By far one of Spielberg's most thrilling films, Minority Report is a thought-provoking examination of the concepts of justice, fate, and free will. Its creative sci-fi concepts and distinctly high-stakes plot make the conspiracy at its center feel especially personal, a quality also boosted by Tom Cruise's energetic lead performance. 21st-century Spielberg has admittedly had plenty of missteps, but this is one of the best movies that he's directed over the past 24 years.

9 'The Man Who Knew Too Much' (1956)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

There are a handful of filmmakers who need no introduction, even for people who aren't movie fans. One of those filmmakers is Alfred Hitchcock, widely praised as the Master of Suspense. One of his best films in the genre is 1956's The Man Who Knew Too Much, where an American doctor and his wife, a former singer, witness a murder while on vacation in Morocco. This draws them into a plot of international intrigue when their young son is kidnapped.

One of Hitchcock's best movies, The Man Who Knew Too Much is actually a remake of Hitchcock's 1934 movie of the same title, itself also an outstanding conspiracy thriller. Smart, twisty, and with a satisfyingly taut script, The Man Who Knew Too Much is a fantastic update of this intriguing story. While probably not a top-tier Hitchcock gem, it's still very much a phenomenal thriller anchored by a fantastic performance by Doris Day.

8 'The Fugitive' (1993)

Directed by Andrew Davis

The Fugitive is an incredible cat-and-mouse thriller with Harrison Ford and an Oscar-winning Tommy Lee Jones both in top form. Its story follows Dr. Richard Kimble, a man unjustly accused of murdering his wife. He has to find the real killer while being the subject of a nationwide manhunt led by seasoned U.S. Marshal Samuel Gerard. Fast-paced and intense, it's a fantastic action thriller full of pure tension.

There's nothing wrong with slower-paced thrillers, but for those who prefer those of the frantic and non-stop variety, there aren't many films more enjoyable than The Fugitive. Smart, sharply directed, and reinventing genre formulas in all sorts of engaging ways, it's a surprisingly high-quality film that proves you don't need to deviate much from tried-and-true structures to deliver a truly special movie.

7 'L.A. Confidential' (1997)

Directed by Curtis Hanson

A hard-boiled detective tale, an engrossing whodunnit, and a mysterious conspiracy thriller: these are all qualities that perfectly apply to L.A. Confidential, a story about three policemen in corruption-filled 1950s Los Angeles. One strait-laced, another brutal, and the other one sleazy, they collaborate to look into a series of murders with their unique brand of justice.

L.A. Confidential is one of the highest-rated conspiracy thrillers on both Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb, and for good reason. It's an outstanding neo-noir with a stacked cast (including an Oscar-winning Kim Basinger) and a pitch-perfect depiction of '50s L.A. Its style and aesthetic are highly reminiscent of classic noir films in all the best ways, and its incisive pacing and story make its nearly 2-and-a-half-hour runtime delectable rather than overly dense.

6 'The Parallax View' (1974)

Directed by Alan J. Pakula

Best known for his memorable and iconic performances, Warren Beatty has starred in multiple iconic and socially relevant movies throughout his career. This admirable filmography includes The Parallax View, a political thriller where an ambitious reporter gets in way over his head while investigating a senator's assassination. His problem leads to a conspiracy involving a multinational corporation behind every event in the world's headlines.

The Parallax View is one of the best conspiracy thrillers of the 20th century, as well as a potent reflection of the general state of mind in the U.S. at the time: general distrust of the government and Cold War paranoia. The '70s were a decade rife with paranoid theories, making it the perfect time for conspiracy thrillers like Parallax View. It's smart, deep, and an awful lot of fun, not aging even a bit since its release fifty years ago.

5 'Blow Out' (1981)

Directed by Brian De Palma

One of the New Hollywood film movement's greatest sensations, Brian De Palma made numerous great films during this time — including the massively underappreciated Blow Out. One of the biggest films of John Travolta's career, it stars him as a movie sound recordist who accidentally records the evidence that proves a car accident was actually a murder. Consequently, he finds his life in grave danger.

Blow Out is stylish, raw, and dramatic, with a pastiche tone, which borrows subtle elements from past classics, working great alongside a dark narrative.

Guilt, obsession, paranoia (Cold War-era themes again!), and the power of sound are all topics that De Palma explores in Blow Out through his distinct and idiosyncratic style. Blow Out is stylish, raw, and dramatic, with a pastiche tone, which borrows subtle elements from past classics, working great alongside a dark narrative. Travolta is phenomenal, and, needless to say, so is the masterful sound design.

Directed by John Fraknenheimer

The Manchurian Candidate from 1962, not to be confused with its far-inferior 2004 remake, is one of the best movies of the 1960s. It's about an American POW in the Korean War who's brainwashed (the term was actually made popular by this film) as an assassin for an international Communist conspiracy. Step aside, Winter Soldier: this is the best conspiracy thriller about a brainwashed American assassin.

With acute political and social themes, terrific performances by stars like Frank Sinatra and an Oscar-nominated Angela Lansbury, and one of the most intelligent scripts of the era, The Manchurian Candidate stands out as a sharp conspiracy thriller far ahead of its time in every sense. Effectively satirical and thrilling through and through, its narrative feels eerily timely over sixty years later.

3 'All the President's Men' (1976)

Directed by Alan J. Pakula

For people who love mystery films focused on journalism, All the President's Men remains the gold standard. Starring Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford, offering one of the most magnetic acting duos in movie history, it's the true story of Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein. It was them who uncovered the details of the Watergate scandal that led to President Richard Nixon's resignation and exposed the corruption in America's political underbelly.

Aside from its terrific lead performances, All the President's Men proves that often, nothing is more enthralling than reality. It finds all the juicy bits of this true story and transfers them to a taut story that never lets up, with dazzling direction and writing without a single dead spot. All the Presidents Men is a powerful, thought-provoking critique of unchecked power and a celebration of the importance of journalism, as well as one of the best political movies based on true stories.