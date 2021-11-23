Keanu Reeves will soon be seen back on screen as the iconic Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, and the actor has recently made it known that he would love to return as another of his characters: John Constantine. Reeves first played the DC Comics antihero in the film of the same name in 2005. Constantine is undoubtedly a fan-favorite character, and it's hard to imagine that fans wouldn't want to see him return, especially given Reeves's major resurgence in recent years.

In an interview with Esquire, Reeves had the following to say about returning to play the cynical detective:

"I love playing Constantine. John Constantine. I've played a lot of Johns. How many Johns have I played? I don't even know. I think it's over ten. But anyway, I'd love to have the chance to play Constantine again."

Reeves has also ventured across the proverbial comic book pond, having met with Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige numerous times for a role. The actor stated in the same Esquire interview that he would love to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, noting its massive scale and ambition. Feige has said that he would want to bring Reeves in the right way. It's hard to argue with that sentiment, as the action star has proven his charisma and acting skills enough to warrant a truly worthy Marvel role.

The character of Constantine had a bit of a resurgence thanks to a short-lived NBC series where Matt Ryan portrayed the detective. The series only lasted for 13 episodes, though Ryan's performance was received well enough to merit his reprisal in the CW's Arrowverse programs. He was a part of the main cast of Legends of Tomorrow until its sixth season which premiered earlier this year.

Aside from Reeves, Constantine also starred Tilda Swinton, Shia LaBeouf, Rachel Weisz, Djimon Hounsou, and Peter Stormare. Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games, Red Sparrow) directed the film. While Constantine made a modest profit of just under $231 million worldwide, it was met with mixed reactions from critics and audiences. About a year ago Stormare noted that a sequel was in the works via an Instagram post, though the lack of confirmation by Warner Bros. or Reeves makes that a bit unlikely. Last year, Reeves reunited with Constantine director Francis Lawrence and producer Akiva Goldsman for a panel celebrating the 15th anniversary of the film.

Even for the lack of a reappearance as Constantine, Reeves is still keeping himself busy. Next year will see the actor return as John Wick in the fourth film of that franchise, in addition to providing a voice in the animated DC League of Super-Pets. He will next be seen on December 22 in The Matrix Resurrections.

