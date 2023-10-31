The Big Picture Director Francis Lawrence is optimistic about the prospects of a sequel to Constantine despite ongoing complications with DC-related projects.

Lawrence reveals that he has been meeting with Keanu Reeves and producer Akiva Goldsman to work out the story details for Constantine 2.

The first film, released in 2005, follows the story of a cynical occult detective battling demons and trying to earn his way into heaven.

Nearly twenty years after Keanu Reeves first stepped onto our screens as the spiritual warrior known as John Constantine in Constantine, we have been waiting for another trip to hell. Now, the director of the first film, Francis Lawrence has given a new update on the prospects of the sequel to the movie, which has been in the works for quite some time now—and it sounds very positive.

The production of the movie has been muddied somewhat by the ownership rights to the comic upon which the film is based. Constantine, a character from DC Comics, falls under the Vertigo imprint, and the status of all DC-related projects in the film industry is currently uncertain as James Gunn and Peter Safran revamp the franchise. Despite signs of progress for Constantine 2 in recent times, the ever-changing circumstances at DC have consistently raised questions about its future. However, during a conversation with Gamespot while promoting his upcoming film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Lawrence revealed that he was extremely optimistic about the film's prospects and added that he had been meeting with both Reeves and producer Akiva Goldsman about working out the story details. Lawrence explained:

"So Constantine 2 got obviously held up by the writers strike. And we had to jump through a bunch of hurdles to get control of the character again, because other people had control of the Vertigo stuff. We have control. Keanu and Akiva Goldsman and I have been in meetings and have been hashing out what we think the story is going to be, and there's more meetings of those that have to happen--the script has to be written--but really hoping that we get to do Constantine 2, and make a real rated R version of it."

This isn't the first time Lawrence has spoken about the impending sequel—or the complications involved with getting creative control over the Hellblazer. Almost a year ago, he spoke with Collider about how a late-night talk show appearance led Reeves back to the role of John Constantine, telling us, "[Reeves] was asked what character he'd love to play again, and he said John Constantine, and the crowd went nuts. People finally saw that and went, 'Oh, wait, maybe you guys can go and make the Constantine sequel.' So it was sort of a variety of factors."

What Is 'Constantine' About?

Reeves stars as Constantine, a cynical and tormented occult detective and exorcist. The film is set in a dark and gritty version of Los Angeles and revolves around Constantine's efforts to deal with demonic and supernatural threats. The plot follows Constantine as he battles demons and other supernatural entities while also trying to earn his way into heaven. He possesses the ability to see angels and demons in their true forms and is determined to atone for a past sin that he believes will condemn him to hell. In addition to Reeves, the first movie starred Rachel Weisz, Shia LeBeouf, Djimon Hounsou, Tilda Swinton, Peter Stormare, and Gavin Rossdale.

Constantine Release Date February 8, 2005 Director Francis Lawrence Cast Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Djimon Hounsou, Max Baker, Pruitt Taylor Vince Rating R Runtime 122 Main Genre Fantasy

Watch on Prime