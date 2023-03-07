The legendary actor is still optimistic that he will get to reprise the role of the cursed detective.

Officially, Constantine 2 is still in the works at Warner Bros. However, star Keanu Reeves has admitted that the waters may have been muddied by revealing that the film is currently being "re-evaluated" at DC Studios, but that he remains hopeful of it moving forward.

Constantine was based on the character of John Constantine, a miserly, cynical detective and exorcist, who possesses a magical ability to interact with earthly and otherworldly creatures which include half-angels and half-demons. The first film was released in 2005 to both middling critical and financial success, but, Reeves' performance as Constantine, which hails from DC Comics' Hellblazer, was a huge hit and the film garnered a cult following.

It had previously been reported that Reeves was set to return, alongside original director Francis Lawrence—however, this was prior to the stunning power shift in the DC universe when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the reins of control. Lawrence had previously remarked that a sequel had presented difficulties due to the various rights issues that existed around the character. Lawrence shared with Collider then:

"It's something that we've been talking about since we made Constantine because we all loved it. So we've been talking about it, talking about it, talking about it. All the DC [properties], because Vertigo is part of DC, that sort of like the control of those properties got complicated with Warner Bros. with DC, with JJ [Abrams]'s deal, you know, all those kinds of things. There's a lot of complicating factors. So it was never Akiva, and Keanu, and I happen to be sort of convinced to do it. It was really trying to figure out how we can get some sort of control over the Constantine character again."

RELATED: 'Constantine' Sequel With Keanu Reeves Still Alive At Warner Bros.

Reeves has also previously remarked on his desire to return to the role. And while speaking with Collider's own Steve Weintraub during the press junket for his upcoming appearance in John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves was asked about his belief in whether or not a return to the role would still be possible after the change in power at DC Studios. He shared, "DC world [is] re-evaluating whether or not they want to do a Constantine with me in the movie… So fingers crossed!"

A month ago, Warner Bros. confirmed that plans for Constantine 2 were still moving ahead - however, Reeves' remarks do cast some doubt on that. Ultimately, let's hope they lean on the side of giving the people what they want—a happy Keanu, and some Hellblazing angels and demons warfare.

You can check out Keanu Reeves' full interview with Collider here. His comments on the Constantine sequel are towards the end of the interview.