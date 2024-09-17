The long-awaited sequel to Constantine is finally gaining momentum, two years after it was first announced, according to a key figure involved in the production of the eagerly anticipated sequel. In a recent interview after Collider's Transformers One IMAX 3D screening with Collider's Steve Weintraub, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura confirmed that the script for Constantine 2 is finished. Although he hasn’t yet read it, the timing of the question was fortuitous as di Bonaventura revealed he was going to be reading it at the end of the week. He expressed excitement, saying, "Akiva Goldsman wrote it, and I am super excited. I'm going to read it this weekend." During Collider's Producers on Producing panel at SDCC, Goldsman confirmed he was working on the script, which now sits in Bonaventura's hands.

The Constantine sequel has been highly anticipated since Warner Bros. announced it in 2022, confirming Keanu Reeves' return as the titular character. The original 2005 film, directed by Francis Lawrence, built a dedicated fanbase, and the sequel aims to be an R-rated film, exploring more of the supernatural world with Reeves reprising his role as the demon-hunting exorcist. The project faced delays due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike, but with the script now complete, it signals a significant step forward for the movie. Di Bonaventura praised screenwriter Goldsman for his hard work, hinting at an exciting development for fans of the original film.

What Is 'Constantine' About?

The original Constantine (2005) follows John Constantine, an exorcist and demonologist who can see supernatural beings. When he aids LAPD detective Angela Dodson (played by Rachel Weisz) in investigating her twin sister's apparent suicide, they uncover a plot by demons trying to break into the human world. The film blends religious themes, action, and supernatural horror elements. The film also featured performances from Tilda Swinton as Gabriel, an angel with questionable motives; Djimon Hounsou as Papa Midnite, a former witch doctor turned neutral party; Peter Stormare as Lucifer, the devil himself; Gavin Rossdale as Balthazar, a half-demon antagonist; and a young Shia LaBeouf as Chas Kramer, Constantine's friend, apprentice, and driver.

Directed by Lawrence, the movie received mixed reviews for its deviations from the source material (the film is based on the run of Hellblazer comics) but praised Reeves' performance and its dark atmosphere. It grossed over $230 million worldwide on a $100 million budget, making it a moderate box office success. While specifics of the storyline remain under wraps, the prospect of Reeves and Lawrence returning to continue their story has heightened expectations. With the script finished, more updates on Constantine 2 are expected soon, as fans eagerly await its return.

Constantine is available to stream on Netflix.

