It’s been nearly two decades since Keanu Reeves first rolled up his sleeves and sparked up a cigarette as John Constantine, and after years of speculation, it looks like the long-awaited sequel is finally gaining traction. Speaking to Inverse, Reeves revealed that he and Francis Lawrence have successfully pitched their vision for Constantine 2 to DC Studios, and the project is now moving toward scripting.

The original 2005 movie starred Reeves as John Constantine, an occult detective and exorcist who can spot angels and demons living among humanity, and, following a suicide attempt as a teen, is condemned to Hell upon his eventual death, so he spent his days trying to earn redemption. “We’ve been trying to make this film for over a decade, and we just recently put a story together and pitched it to DC Studios and they said, ‘Okay,’” Reeves shared. “So, we’re going to try and write a script.”

While plot details remain under wraps, Reeves confirmed that the sequel will remain firmly within the dark, dreary world of the 2005 original. “We’re not going off that,” he said, before teasing that Constantine, the occult detective, would be about to endure even more misery: “John Constantine’s going to be tortured even more.”

The news comes after years of campaigning by Reeves, who has been vocal about his desire to return to the role since at least 2019. Despite fan enthusiasm, Constantine 2 has faced numerous obstacles, particularly as DC Studios has undergone multiple creative overhauls.

Francis Lawrence Says Sequel Is "Closer Than Ever"

Last week, Lawrence spoke with Collider’s Maggie Lovitt while promoting the 4K release of the original film, and confirmed that Constantine 2 is closer than ever to becoming a reality, and that he, Reeves, and producer Akiva Goldsman had been plowing along with the idea that DC Studios has now approved, which is just proof if nothing else that grinding away at a passion project is worthwhile. Lawrence said that they had something “really cool” in the works, adding that the film is in better shape than ever as it nears production.

"I will say we are closer than ever to being able to do a sequel, which is a great thing. And Akiva, Keanu and I are super, super excited about it."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Constantine 2.