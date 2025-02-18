Summary Warner Bros. has rereleased Constantine in 4K UHD for the film's 20th anniversary.

In 2005, Constantine redefined the emerging superhero genre with its gritty take on DC Comic's fan-favorite Hellblazer, John Constantine. Now — twenty years to the date — Warner Bros. is releasing the cult classic in stunning 4K UHD, complete with a brand-new bonus feature that sees the film's titular star, Keanu Reeves, reunite with the film's director, Francis Lawrence. But Reeves wasn't the only person to speak with Lawrence ahead of the release.

Earlier this month, I had the chance to sit down with Lawrence and discuss what it was like to revisit Constantine twenty years later, if his opinion has changed on any of the film's most iconic sequences, what it was like working alongside the film's original colorist, Dave Hussey, and whether he has an interest in releasing an extended cut of Constantine with the film's deleted scenes. In addition to discussing the 4K UHD release, we also spoke about the upcoming sequel to the film and whether he has ever encountered the "real" John Constantine that some of DC Comic's writers claim to have met. Lawrence also teased his forthcoming Stephen King adaptation, The Long Walk, where they're at on casting for the next Hunger Games movie, Sunrise on the Reaping, and his long-awaited BioShock adaptation at Netflix. Along the way, you will also see just how excited I was to talk to the man responsible for bringing one of my all-time favorite films to life. You can watch the full interview in the player above or read the transcript below.

COLLIDER: I wanted to start off by saying how much I loved Constantine when I was younger. So much so, and this makes me something of a crazy person, but when I watched this as a child, I was like, “If I ever have a child someday, I'm naming him Constantine because of this movie.” I have not had a child, but I get to interview you today, so it feels full circle one way or the other.

FRANCIS LAWRENCE: Can I ask how old you were when you saw the movie? Did you see it in the theater?

I was 10, and yes, I saw it in the theaters. I have very cool parents.

LAWRENCE: Wow, that's cool! That’s great. My dad took me to see Alien when I was nine in the theater.

I love that. Did that really help shape your…?

LAWRENCE: 100%.