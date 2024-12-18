At long last, Warner Bros. has set the date for Constantine's resurrection on a very fitting day. After the announcement earlier this month that Keanu Reeves's hellbound exorcist was finally getting a 4K Ultra HD upgrade, it's now been announced that the new release will come out exactly on the 20th anniversary of the film's theatrical release in the U.S. - February 18, 2025. Francis Lawrence's feature DC/Vertigo Comics adaptation will be available to purchase either on a 4K Blu-ray disc with a normal or steelbook copy or digitally via the major online retailers. The Hunger Games director also directly oversaw the restoration process, further making this a release to watch out for in the new year.

Constantine is based on the Hellblazer graphic novels, adapted into a script by Kevin Brodbin and Frank Cappello. In the film, Reeves takes on the titular role of John Constantine, the demon hunter who's been to hell and back and knows he's doomed to return after a failed suicide attempt. Living on borrowed time with terminal lung cancer, he joins forces with skeptical policewoman Angela Dodson (Rachel Weisz) digging into her twin sister's (also Weisz) death, only to find there's something much more sinister behind the case. Although she was said to have taken her life, Constantine and Angela find that ties into the world of angels and demons as part of a catastrophic plan that could doom the entire world. They have no choice but to intervene with the supernatural forces at play as they seek to find peace and lay the case to rest at last.

In addition to Reeves and Weisz, the cast is packed with star power around them, including Tilda Swinton, Djimon Hounsou, Shia LaBeouf, Peter Stormare, and Gavin Rossdale. The immense talent on display wasn't enough to fully endear critics to Lawrence's directorial debut - Roger Ebert was particularly unamused - but audiences became enamored with the film despite its loose adaptation of the comics thanks to its unique visual design to its performances and the unique blend of theology and noir. Fans have long hoped for a sequel that would continue John's story and, finally, those prayers are being answered as well. Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura shared last month that Akiva Goldsman's script was written and he was preparing to read it. Coinciding with the 4K release, Lawrence also told ComicBook.com that work has been underway for some time and the team wanted to do a "real R-rated sequel." We're still a ways off from seeing Reeves's demon hunter again, but things are moving in the right direction.

What's Included in the 'Constantine' 4K Release?

Those who pick up the collector's edition Constantine steelbook will get a stunning new box adorned with a stylized image of Reeves reaching up from the flames of Hell to add to their shelves. However, the real highlight is what's contained on the disc along with the movie. Both the 4K Blu-ray and the digital version come packed with previously released featurettes going behind the scenes into the creation of the comic film, though each also includes a brand-new addition titled "Two Decades of Damnation" looking back on the legacy of Constantine with Reeves and Lawrence. While almost every feature is included with the digital release, physical copies come with two other pieces of old content that are exclusive to it. Get a look at everything included on the disc below.

Digital and 4K Blu-ray Special Features

New Feature - Two Decades of Damnation

Commentaries

Channeling Constantine

Conjuring Constantine

Holy Relics

Shotgun Shootout

Hellscape

Warrior Wings

Unholy Abduction

Demon Face

Foresight” The Power of Pre-Visualization

A Writer’s Vision

Additional 4K Special Features

Director’s Confessional

Demon Face

Constantine releases on 4K with Blu-ray, steelbook, and digital versions on February 18, 2025. Check out the link below to pre-order the collector's edition from Gruv.

