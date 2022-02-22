Since the early 2010s DC Comics and Warner Brothers have been at the top of the food chain when it comes to Superhero direct-to-video movies. Over the last decade DC has made their own animated universe of films, similarly to their live action counterparts in the MCU. While their DC Animated Movie Universe, simply dubbed DCAMU, has seemingly been done for a while now with Justice League Dark: Apokolips War being the last film in 2020, it appears that this animated universe will continue in some form with the DC Showcase short Constantine: The House of Mystery. This magical tale is coming to Blu-ray and 4K Digital on May 3, 2022 for $24.99. It will also act as the headliner of 4 shorts for the release which include previously released Kamandi: The Last Boy on Earth!, The Losers, and Blue Beetle.

The short’s plot sees John Costantine trapped in The House of Mysteries, where he endures a time loop that makes him suffer a gruesome death over and over again. The last time we saw this universe and John Constantine was in Apokolips War, where at the end of the film he convinces The Flash to create a second Flashpoint event to reset the timeline after the very dark and tragic events of that Endgame-level battle.

From the trailer accompanying this announcement, Constantine looks to be paying for that choice and is trapped in his House of Mystery by an unseen voice who sounds a lot like Jason O'mara’s Batman, but is most likely the Spectre. The wacky scenario appears to be a time loop, Happy Death Day, murder happy plot that features Constantine’s magical friends Etrigan the Demon and Zatanna with trippy visuals that are very reminiscent of the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness MCU film.

The trailer also makes this adventure feel like it will have a much lighter tone when compared to many of the DCAMU films, especially Apokolips War, and this short also sees the return of Matt Ryan in the role of this mystical DC hero. Ryan has become synonymous with the role ever since he debuted as the character in the short-lived 2014 Constantine NBC series. He has since appeared as the live action version of the character in Arrow, Batwoman, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. He has also been voicing the character in the DCAMU universe in films like Constantine: City of Demons, Justice League Dark, and the previously mentioned Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.

Camilla Luddington and Ray Chase are reprising their roles from Apokolips War as Zatanna and Etrigan while Robin Atkin Downes and Damian O’Hare reprise their roles from Constantine: City of Demons as Negral and Chas. New additions to the cast include Grey Griffin and Lou Diamond Phillips in unknown roles. The House of Mystery is directed by Matt Peters who recently directed the animated adaptation of Injustice and is written by Ernie Altbacker who wrote the adaptation Batman: Hush.

It will be very interesting to see if this will just be a one off return to this particular universe or if there are more DCAMU shorts in DC fan’s futures. There is no word on how long this Constantine centric tale will be, but it is being promoted as an “extended length” tale so expect it to be longer than your average DC Showcase short, and it is Rated-R for “some bloody violence”. The short will also have one new featurette DC Showcase: One Story at a Time which focuses on the history of DC Showcase's short films. You can watch the full trailer as well as view the box art for the release down below, and you can get Constantine: The House of Mystery when it comes to both Blu-ray and 4K digital on May 3, 2022.

