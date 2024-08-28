Fans of Keanu Reeves desperately want him to join a superhero franchise be it Marvel Cinematic Universe or DC Universe and there are a plethora of roles the actor can easily play, however, that day hasn’t come yet. Nonetheless, fans have a reason to rejoice as the John Wick actor’s cult classic DC film Constantine is soon coming to Prime Video, where it has found a new home, CBR reports.

Directed by Francis Lawrence in his directorial debut, the movie followed cynical exorcist John Constantine (Reeves), who has literally been to hell and back. Things take a turn when he helps a policewoman Angela Dodson investigate her identical twin's apparent suicide, and the two get embroiled in a supernatural plot involving both demonic and angelic forces. While the movie got mixed reviews back in the day, over the years it has garnered a cult classic status thanks to Reeves’ brilliant portrayal of the demon hunter, the campy vibes of the film, and Lawrence’s vision.

The movie grossed $230.9 million worldwide against a production budget between $70–100 million making it barely profitable for the studio. It has an approval rating of 46 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also cast Rachel Weisz as LAPD detective Angela Dodson, Shia LaBeouf as Constantine’s apprentice Chas Kramer, Tilda Swinton as Gabriel, Djimon Hounsou as Papa Midnite, Peter Stormare as Lucifer, and many more.

What’s Happening With ‘Constantine 2’?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Fans have been patiently waiting for Constantine 2 which promised the return of Reeves as the titular character and Stormare as Lucifer along with director Lawrence. While details about the plot are kept tightly under wraps, the synopsis hints "Reeves will reprise his role as supernatural exorcist and demonologist John Constantine. Who, in the original is dying, but sticks around to save his soul by keeping demons in hell from breaching earth."

Producer Akiva Goldsman previously gave an update to Collider about the script stating, "It's going fine. I’m writing a script about Constantine 2. It's good. I hope to have a script for my partners soon." When asked about the potential R-rated nature of the script he said, "Oh, I can’t say that. I'm definitely writing a script about Constantine." While no further details about the cast or plot are available, the promise of Reeves' return and Lawrence at the helm of the feature has fans excited about the sequel.

Constantine will drop on Prime Video on September 1 and stay tuned to Collider for further updates.