Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the finale of Constellation.

The Big Picture Bud Caldera's destruction of the CAL reveals dimensions connecting and minds swapping - setting up mysteries for a potential Season 2.

Irena and Jo's interactions hint at deeper, unexplored secrets as they question the reality of interdimensional travel and space madness.

Jo's fate in the final scene leaves viewers questioning the true nature of her existence - a ghostly presence or a conscious being on the ISS.

Like many other sci-fi productions that Apple TV+ has been putting out in the past couple of years, the streamer's newest space travel mystery, Constellation, is one hell of a brain-teaser. And its recently released finale, "These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin," is no exception to the rule. The conclusion — at least for the time being — to the story of an astronaut who makes it back to Earth, only to find herself living a life that isn't exactly her own, isn't easy for viewers to wrap their heads around. Besides the already expected twists and turns, there are many questions that are left hanging, waiting to be answered in a still unconfirmed second season. But what questions can we truly answer upon watching this finale? What theories can we concoct about what is still up in the air? Let's take a deeper look.

Why Does Bud Caldera Destroy the CAL?

"These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin" starts with Jo (Noomi Rapace) being taken to a psychiatric hospital in Russia while Bud Caldera (Jonathan Banks), having switched places with his double, Henry, in the previous episode, takes an ax and completely wrecks the CAL. The experiment created by Henry and taken aboard the International Space Station by Commander Paul Lancaster (William Catlett) was supposed to find a new state of matter, a point in which two identical objects could co-exist in the same space, at the same time. And, lo and behold, it did just that: it found the point in space in which dimensions connect, allowing for people to exchange places with their twins from another universe. Back on Earth, the CAL did even a little more than that: it opened a portal at Jo's cabin, allowing Henry and Bud Caldera to switch places, as well as thinning the barrier between realities to a point where even other-dimension Magnus (James D'Arcy) was able to see Jo.

Now, there are a couple of things that need to be taken into consideration when we talk about Bud and Henry Caldera trading places. The first is that it was a matter of minds switching bodies, instead of a full body swap. This comes as one hell of a surprise for Henry, who, while being questioned for the murder of Ian Rogers (Shaun Dingwall) and the attempted murder of Paul Lancaster, asks for a DNA test, certain that it will prove that he and Bud are not the same person. Let's put a pin on this for the time being, but it is important to remark that the show does not explain whether this kind of mind swap was always the norm when it comes to cross-universe voyages or whether it is an effect of the CAL. This will remain something for Season 2 to explore.

The second thing that we must take into account is that Bud Caldera was originally of this reality, and not the other one. He was the one that managed to save the lives of his crew on the Apollo 18 flight. Henry was not so lucky. However, sent to another dimension, Bud was shunned for having lost all of his men (and possibly for being a jerk, as this episode makes quite clear), while Henry got to be lauded as a hero. While destroying the CAL, Bud listens to a recording of Henry making it back to Earth with the Apollo 18 crew completely unscathed, ensuring himself that he is back on his world and about to live the life that he feels like he deserves, as he was the one who actually saved all of those lives. However, there is a catch: Henry was the one that invented the CAL and that eventually became a Nobel Prize winner, not Bud. So is it really his life that Bud is now living? Or is it, at least partially, Henry's?

What Is Irena's Role in the Events of 'Constellation'?

This is a philosophical debate that the show leaves its viewers to ponder. Likewise, the Constellation finale also leaves us wondering what role Bud Caldera will have in a potential second season. While Henry will most likely be imprisoned for pushing Ian off the boat and shooting Paul, Bud is in a position in which he will have to do everything in his power to stop others from finding out who he really is by halting any kind of questioning about other realities. And, judging from the events of "These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin," said questions will come precisely from the person we deemed to be Henry's ally: Irena Lysenko (Barbara Sukowa).

Throughout the series' first season, Irena was presented as an antagonist, as someone that didn't want people like Jo or Ilya (Henry David) finding out the truth about space and/or interdimensional travel. Her threatening presence, as well as her not-so-professional relationship with Henry, indicated that she knew a lot. However, the finale shows us that Irena isn't in fact all that in the loop about what is going on. From her conversations with Jo and her surprise when Bud tells her that he used to live in a reality in which she died, we are left to infer that Irena attributes the "symptoms" that she and Jo experience to space madness. But these new developments have led her to start questioning things, and "These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin" ends her story with an email inquiring fellow astronauts about strange occurrences following their return from space.

Who Is the Man that Jo Sees at the Hospital?

When Irena insists that Jo take her pills and embrace her body's muscle memory to play the piano — yet more evidence that interdimensional travel is just a thing of the mind — she is doing so, then, out of true belief in what she is saying. But things get a little more complicated when we think of the elderly patient that Jo sees at the hospital and that Irena identifies as the first man in space. Indeed, the character, played by Christopher Fairbank, appears in the end credits as "Yura," a nickname for Yuri, which suggests that he is indeed Yuri Gagarin, a Soviet cosmonaut that, in 1961, became the first person ever to leave Earth.

History aside, though, who does this Yura represent in the story of Constellation? Well, when Jo sneakily goes up to his room, she sees two identical men side by side. Irena, however, tells her that they are actually the same man who has split in two due to his inability to accept his one and only existence in this universe. To put it in other words, insisting that he had come from another realm has led Yura into a double existence. To keep this from the public and to allegedly treat his "space madness," Roscosmos has locked him away in that hospital, and the same will happen to Jo if she refuses to take her pills.

Yura's existence leads us down a whole new rabbit hole. Is there really a duplicated man living in that room? In a scene later on in the episode, we are shown one Yura playing chess all alone. So is it possible that Jo and Irena are the only ones who see him as a double due to their own experience in space? Ilya is the one that gives the keys to Yura's quarters to Jo, but we don't know whether he interacted with the elderly astronaut and what he saw. There is also the matter of Jo's pregnancy. The ultrasound seems to indicate the existence of a duplicate fetus — not as in actual twins, but as in one entity in parallel with another. It's a result that puzzles the nurses who conduct the exam as well as Irena, further indicating that she doesn't really have a clue about what's going on.

What Happens to the Two Alices at the End of 'Constellation' Season 1?

Nonetheless, Jo agrees to start taking her medication and resumes playing the piano. Meanwhile, Alice (Rosie and Davina Coleman) accepts that her father will never believe her and decides to pretend to believe that her mother is indeed insane, despite the messages from parallel Alice and Irena's confirmation about who The Valya is. As it turns out, Valya is indeed a nickname that Irena's friends use for her, due to her middle name being Valentina. Irena shares this information with Alice as a secret just as Jo is about to leave the hospital. Therefore, the space-dwelling spirit that haunts Alice's dreams is indeed the body of the Irena that died in another dimension, as well as the body that hit the ISS.

Even so, Alice seems to have decided to count her losses. She has stopped answering the other Alice's voice recordings, and, in a particularly sweet conversation, she has admitted to needing a mummy, while Jo admits to needing an Alice. Together, they decide to be a family, even though that's not what they originally were. Meanwhile, in the other universe, parallel Alice has come to terms with the loss of her mother. She tells her father that there is another Alice, in another world, that still has her mother with her, and Magnus accepts this as a way of coping with grief.

Is the Jo Who Is Up on the ISS Still Alive?

But has parallel Alice really lost her mother? "These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin" starts with a recording of Jo telling her daughter that she will always be by her side. The audio is accompanied by an image of Jo gazing at Earth from the ISS. We can interpret this as either a flashback to a moment in which Jo was still alive and in space, or as a current shot of Jo's body still floating inside the space station, in a position that makes it seem like she's looking through a window.

The final scene of the episode, however, leaves no room for such interpretations: in it, Jo's mutilated corpse moves and takes hold of the tablet that had been flying around her. The voice recording goes on, and Jo calls out for her daughter in Swedish. Now, it has been previously established that the Jo who speaks Swedish to Alice is the one who made it back to Earth, while the one who died only conversed with her daughter in English. So it's possible that the voice recording we are listening to does not belong to the Jo we are seeing. Jo is merely trapped in a parallel space station hearing a voice that is and isn't hers speaking words that aren't her own. However, that is not what really matters here. What matters is: is that Jo actually alive?

Well, she seems to have some kind of consciousness, that's for sure. At least enough to move. However, is she still in touch with the Jo who has gone on living her life? Henry and Bud Caldera were constantly in touch with each other, and, in a previous scene from "These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin," Paul wakes up at the hospital half surprised at being alive and even at the fact that he has hands. He claims to have seen something. Is it possible that his mind has traveled to his dead body? Is that what has happened to Jo? Or is this partly-dead Jo merely a "ghost", like the Valya? Well, that's a cliffhanger for you. So far, you can choose to interpret it any way you want. Maybe we'll get a definitive answer when Season 2 comes along.

