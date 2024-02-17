Apple TV+ has made quite a name for itself in recent years with its sci-fi productions, and the all-new Constellation joins that long list, marking the first genre release of 2024. Created by Peter Harness of War of the Worlds fame, Constellation is a psychological sci-fi thriller that follows Jo, an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disastrous mission on the International Space Station, only to discover that the key parts of her life have changed, or are missing. The conspiracy-based space adventure series stars BAFTA-nominated Noomi Rapace of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo fame and Emmy-nominated Jonathan Banks of Breaking Bad fame in lead roles.

The eight-part series, as revealed in promos, is a part-action and part-psychological horror that explores the struggles of an astronaut who goes through post-mission trauma and mind-bending experiences that are sure to make you question everything you know and understand about space and space exploration. Announced back in 2022, Constellation joins the increasing library of science fiction content on the streaming platform. Since its inception, Apple TV+ has established itself as a go-to platform for quality sci-fi shows and films. The latest psychological thriller continues that winning streak for the streamer and follows successful shows in the genre, namely, For All Mankind, Foundation, Severance, Invasion, and Silo, among a few others. As the popularity of these shows pushes Apple TV+ to keep growing its lineup of sci-fi content on the platform, more such titles will be in the coming days. Following Constellation, the streamer is also set to release two new shows in the upcoming months – Colin Farrell-starrer Sugar, releasing in April 2024, and Joel Edgerton-starrer Dark Matter, releasing in June 2024. As you wait for the sci-fi thriller to arrive this February, check out all its details, including the plot, trailer, cast, characters, and everything we know so far about Constellation.

When Is Constellation Coming Out?

The sci-fi psychological thriller is billed for eight episodes, with the first three of which will be released together on February 21, 2024. After that, each new episode will stream weekly, every Wednesday through March 27, 2024.

Where Can You Watch Constellation?

Constellation is an original network series and will exclusively stream on Apple TV+, available to the global audience with a subscription. If you are a sci-fi fan, you can make the most of your Apple TV+ subscription by catching up on some of the most popular sci-fi shows like Foundation and/or For All Mankind, among a solid lineup of genre titles, all currently available for streaming.

Is There a Constellation Trailer?

Released in January 2024, the official trailer of Constellation is titled “A catastrophe in space. Madness on Earth.” The clip opens with Rapace’s astronaut on a space mission, where we see her talking to her daughter on Earth when a sudden accident causes massive damage. But Jo successfully survives and returns home. That’s when we see things starting to take an ominous turn for her and the narrative becomes more tense. From her home to her life and the people around her, Jo begins to experience a change in everything, to the point where she struggles to differentiate between reality and fiction. This poses a slew of questions for the viewer, ranging from branched/alternate timelines, memory displacement, or the classic post-mission PTSD that many astronauts tend to suffer from.

As we get deeper into the plot, we are treated to a series of suspenseful, mind-bending scenes that genre fans would be thrilled to see. However, the trailer seems to be merely scratching the surface of the actual story, which we will most likely discover over the show’s eight parts. Adding to that, the immersive visuals and the background score reaching a crescendo promise an edge-of-the-seat mystery with a lot of unexpected moments and unusual science fiction concepts. From the two-minute clip, we can easily say that Constellation is built as a high-concept, sci-fi series that blends space adventure, psychological horror, deep human emotions, and conspiracy thriller in a gripping narrative.

Who Stars in Constellation?

Back in 2022, when the series was greenlit, Apple TV+ announced Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks, and James D’Arcy to be playing the lead roles, along with James D’Arcy, among a diverse, international cast. BAFTA-nominated Noomi Rapace stars as Jo, an astronaut on a space mission and the story’s protagonist. After she suffers an accident and returns home, Jo discovers that things have changed around her, which leads her to spiral. Rapace is best known for her role of Lisbeth Salander in the Swedish original version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and its sequels. She has also starred in Prometheus and its sequels, What Happened to Monday, Dead Man Down, and You Won't Be Alone.

Emmy-nominated Jonathan Banks stars as Henry Caldera, a former astronaut and physicist who is involved in Jo’s research of the accident and what happened to her. Banks earned critical acclaim for his role as Mike Ehrmantraut in Breaking Bad, which he reprised in the spin-off, Better Call Saul and the sequel film, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. His most notable film roles include Airplane! and Beverly Hills Cop. Oppenheimer and Dunkirk star James D'Arcy features as Magnus, Jo’s husband. The English actor is best known for his role of Edwin Jarvis in MCU’s Agent Carter, which he reprised in Avengers: Endgame. He has also starred in Broadchurch, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, and Homeland. The series also introduces child actors, Rosie and Davina Coleman, as Jo and Magnus’s daughter, Alice.

The rest of the cast is rounded up with William Catlett (Black Lightning) as Paul Lancaster, a fellow astronaut; Julian Looman (Emily in Paris) as Frederic Duverger; Lenn Kudrjawizki (Vikings) as Sergei; Barbara Sukowa (12 Monkeys) as Irena Lysenko; Carole Weyers (Manhattan) as Audrey Brostin; Rebecca Scroggs (EastEnders) as Frida Lancaster; Henry David (Carthago) as Ilya Andreev; Joshua Spriggs as James Wallace; Michel Diercks (Unorthodox) as Jimmy; Sandra Teles (Bridgerton) as Yazmina Suri; Clare-Hope Ashitey (Riviera) as Agent Bright, and Chipo Chung (Silo) as Michaela Moyone, in various supporting roles.

Who is Making Constellation?

Peter Harness created Constellation for Apple TV+, which also serves as the showrunner for the series. English playwright, screenwriter, and actor Harness is best known for writing for shows like War of the Worlds, McMafia, City of Vice, Case Histories, and Kenneth Branagh-starrer Wallander.

Emmy-winning Canadian television producer and director Michelle MacLaren directed the first two episodes of the sci-fi series. Her most notable works include several episodes of The X-Files and Breaking Bad, the latter of which won her two back-to-back Emmies. She has also directed various episodes of hit shows like The Walking Dead,Game of Thrones, Westworld, Better Call Saul, and The Morning Show. Oscar-nominated writer-directors Oliver Hirschbiegel and Joseph Cedar are also credited as directors for other episodes of Constellation. Cedar is best known for writing-directing the Richard Gere-led 2016 film Norman and the miniseries Our Boys, while Hirschbiegel’s well-known works include Invasion, The Experiment, Downfall, and Borgia.

Both Harness and MacLaren also serve as executive producers for Constellation under their banners Haunted Barn Ltd. and MacLaren Entertainment, respectively. Simon Arnal, Caroline Benjo, Rebecca Hobbs, Tracey Scoffield, Carole Scotta, David Tanner, and Justin Thomson are also executive producers. Shot mostly in Germany, Constellation is produced by Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV for Apple TV+.

What Is Constellation About?

Image via Apple TV+

Constellation is described as a sci-fi thriller that combines psychological horror, space adventure, and emotional drama in a gripping narrative.

The show's official synopsis:

Constellation” stars Noomi Rapace as Jo — an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

In its initial reviews, Constellation has been well-received among the audience, with critics praising the unique concept, vision, tone, and immersive visuals of the show. In our staff review, Collider’s Chase Hutchinsondescribes the series as: “The first big new science fiction series of the year for the streamer touches down on Earth in flooring fashion…What makes it all work is the way the show immerses us in the strange in-between places.” He also adds how the series resonates with other critically acclaimed genre titles, as in, “there are echoes of the sensibilities of Skinamarink or The Outwaters at the core of Constellation, along with a slight sampling of something like Interstellar.