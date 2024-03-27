[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Constellation.]

The Big Picture In the Apple TV+ series 'Constellation,' astronaut Jo Ericsson discovers missing pieces in her life and uncovers hidden secrets after returning home from space.

The season finale kept evolving late into the production, but also sets up the characters for potential future seasons.

Showrunner Peter Harness wanted to maintain some ambiguity when it came to the show's reality to keep audiences questioning the truth.

Over the course of the season of the Apple TV+ series Constellation, viewers followed Jo Ericsson (Noomi Rapace), an astronaut who returned to Earth after her team was struck by tragedy in space. Having deeply missed her husband (James D’Arcy) and their daughter (Davina Coleman and Rosie Coleman), she wants nothing more than to spend time with them, but after experiencing mysterious symptoms that leave her to wonder whether she has returned home to a different reality, she also begins to doubt her own sanity. Through it all, Jo’s anchor continues to be her daughter Alice, who is more perceptive about the truth than anyone realizes.

During this interview with Collider, showrunner Peter Harness, who also wrote every episode, talked about how far into the shoot the finale episode was still evolving, how that final moment surprised even him, that he has a lot of ideas for possible future seasons, not wanting to end on a massive cliffhanger but leaving audiences with some questions, wanting to avoid being definitive for as long as possible, and wanting to dig deeper into all the characters.

'Constellation's Showrunner Wanted the Finale to Have Room to Evolve

Collider: When we spoke before the series debuted, you told me that you like to play around with things a lot and that you do make changes as you’re working on the scripts. Was there anything you changed, at any point, that had enough of a ripple effect that led you to having to go back and change other things?

PETER HARNESS: Something that did change quite late in the day, and I don’t know whether we’d started shooting, maybe we had, was Paul leaving Jo up there. That occurred to me fairly late. That obviously had big ripple effects throughout the series, but I’m very glad that we did change it because it gave us a lot more space. It gave us more things to do, more of a pull from the other universe, and a much harder time for the Alice who lost her mum, and it really upped the drama for her and Paul in that episode. Were there any other big things that changed later on? If I can get away with it, I tend to leave, if possible, the last episode a bit flexible, so that I can respond to things that are happening as you’re shooting it and so there’s enough space, if somebody’s really knocking out the park or a certain situation is working really well. So, episode eight was a bit looser until we’d been shooting for a little while, but I don’t think much changed about it. I don’t wanna give any spoilers away for any eventual [Season] 2. It solidified fairly well.

When it comes to a possible second season, do you have ideas that you realized you couldn’t fit into this first season and that you’ve had to hold for later?

HARNESS: This is maybe obvious from watching the show, but I start writing something, and then something else occurs to me and I think, “Oh, God, that’s interesting. I might have to go and follow that.” There tends to be quite a lot of ideas. Sometimes I have to get a bit strict with myself about rationing the number of ideas and just trying to pursue one. I’m not always entirely successful at that. There’s quite a lot. It was never really properly in the script or anything, but there are a lot of extra bits and pieces, particularly with Bud and Henry and various conspiracy theorists, and the bloke, Ian Rogers, who he throws off the cruise ship. There’s a fair amount of stuff that’s been saved up for a rainy day in the future. There’s just a lot to tell about it.

Even if we get to the end of a certain chapter in the lives of those characters, in my mind at least, there’s a very deep and interesting and rich history about how that happened in the first place, what it was like for the first people it happened to, what the history of it has been, how it’s been for Bud and Henry and Irene and others to live through, what it’s going to look like for them going forward, and what their lives are going to be like. I always think it’s really interesting to start stories where you would normally finish them, like doing a fifth act or sixth act. The gravity of the story is Jo trapped in space, and then coming back to earth. And then, it’s always really interesting just to say, “And then what? And then what?” Even if stories do reach a natural conclusion, then you’re still sending those characters out into the world to live with those problems and those memories. If you can continue unpacking that in an interesting way, then stories can go on and on and on. So, there’s a lot of stuff.

When you have ideas that you know you can’t fit in the season of the story that you’re telling, do you think very specifically, as far as when you’d want to use those ideas?

HARNESS: I come up with a lot of scenes and a lot of character moments, and then it’s a process of working out how they fit together. They’re all from the same world and the same story, and they’re all heading in the same direction, but working out how they all fit together is the interesting bit. You usually find that it just gathers around a fairly simple story. Actually, Season 1 is a fairly simple story. A mum gets lost in space, she comes back, and she’s trying to reunite with her daughter, and they succeed in that, in some way, at the end. For all the quantum physics of it and all the conspiracy theories, the story itself is fairly simple. It’s often finding a fairly simple throughline that enables you to build all this wacky stuff around it. And then, that dictates which bits naturally fit in it and which bits you leave until next time.

When Did 'Constellation's Showrunner Come Up with That Final Moment?

That shocking moment at the end of the season, when we see Jo still floating in space, and she’s alive but half her face is gone, did you have that visual in mind when you thought of that moment?

HARNESS: Yeah, I think so. I don’t know when that popped in. Originally, it was very trippy, and we were going up to the ISS and following a dog walking around in zero gravity. I might still use this, but you saw angels reflected in her eyes and the dog was like her. People said, “What the hell is that about?,” so I had to come up with another ending, which had a bit more to do with the story. And then, it just made sense to see Jo in all her glory turning around. It shocked me and surprised me when I wrote it, but it seemed to be quite a nice way to end the [season].

What sort of reaction are you hoping audiences have to that final moment? It’s one of those moments that is visually disturbing and it feels like there will be a lot of feelings about that moment.

HARNESS: I didn’t want to end it on a massive cliffhanger because it’s a bit of a disappointment, I think, when things are building up to a massive cliffhanger, and then it either doesn’t get recommissioned or you have to wait two years until the next one. So, I really wanted to tie some of the threads up and bring the Jo and Alice relationship to a natural moving on point, as well as Bud and Henry. But I also did want to leave a couple of threads dangling and leave it with the sensation of, “Oh, my God, there’s more story to tell.” That last shot makes so many different suggestions about what could happen next. That’s what I would like to leave people with, making them jump.

'Constellation's Creator Wants to Keep the Audience Guessing for as Long as Possible

Throughout the season, we’re made to wonder what’s real and what isn’t, and whether there are these parallel realities or whether Jo is suffering from madness. Did you want to keep some of that less definitive to keep audiences questioning what the truth actually is?

HARNESS: Even at the end of the [season], I still want it to feel as though there could be a rational explanation for it. It could be just subjective. There’s a huge amount of plausible deniability in it, for anyone who chooses to deny it. Jo is obviously having some kind of mental health issue. She’s being medicated. Alice has just been through a very traumatic experience. Looking at that with the cold eye of an observer, she’s just making little tape recordings to herself in a cupboard. It's all a subjective experience. Even though we know what really happened, within the world of the show, it still has to be a struggle for them to be believed, and even for them to actually accept what they’ve been through. Six months down the line from that, when they’re trying to get on with their lives and the lithium is kicking in again, they’re going to start thinking, “What was that? Did that really happen? Were we really those people?” It’s good to keep playing with that for as long as you can.

I really love unexpected moments, and I love the scene in the finale where Noomi Rapace is singing, and then she’s crying while she’s singing. When I spoke to her about that scene, she told me that the song is a lullaby that her mother used to sing for her when she was a kid. Was that something not in the script that she had the idea for, or was that in the script? How did that moment come about?

HARNESS: Coincidentally, I live in Sweden, and she grew up very, very close. I live in the middle of the countryside, and she grew up about five miles down the road, which I didn’t know. She went to the same school as my daughter. We have a few bizarre synchronicities with each other. That was also one of the lullabies that we’ve sung to our children. It’s a really lovely song and a lovely text. I don’t know whether we talked about it, but if we did, it was the natural choice because it’s about a weird mother cradling her children and it’s Swedish and it’s out in the forest. It was the perfect song to sing, and I know it meant a lot to her, as well. She’s fantastic anyway, but she does that desperation and heartbreak in that last episode really beautifully. Little Alice looking up to her dad and saying, “Am I brave?,” really breaks my heart every time I watch it. They’re so good, those two girls.

You mentioned wanting to leave yourself some wiggle room, so that you can respond to what the actors are doing or what you see as the series goes on. What surprises did you find in watching the individual characters and these character dynamics? Were there things you saw that you wanted to explore further, once you saw what the actors were doing?

HARNESS: We started out with some of the most emotional stuff, with the intense scenes in the cabin between Jo and Alice, and Magnus sobbing when he brings Alice to the cabin and saying, “She’s gone and I’m sorry that I’m the only one you’ve got.” We were really asking a lot of them, from the start, but it was obvious from those scenes that particularly Davina and Rosie [Coleman] could really handle that kind of stuff. We knew what great actors Noomi and James [D’Arcy] were, but as we went, I consciously wrote into the scenes between the three of them, or when they were one on one as a family unit. I really tried to turn up that dial as much as I could because they did it so well. And also, writing for Jonathan Banks is such a joy. You get his voice in your head, and he can pretty much deliver anything, whether it’s funny or scary. He is a real joy to write for. And then, when Will [Catlett] started doing his stuff, he really became the leading man of that episode. He was around for the whole shoot because he had bits and pieces to do, but we gave him more to do. Should there be a [Season] 2, I’m really looking forward to giving him much more to do because he’s absolutely fantastic.

