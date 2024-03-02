Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Apple TV+'s 'Constellation'.

The Big Picture Jo faces eerie changes in her life post-space mission, leading to a disturbing unraveling of reality back on Earth.

Sergei Rachmaninoff's challenging piano piece becomes a key symbol in Jo's transformation, hinting at deeper mysteries in Constellation .

The piano scene in Episode 4 foreshadows a dramatic turn as the Rachmaninoff sheet music reappears in a critical moment.

The new Apple TV+ science fiction thriller Constellation continues with the streamer's ever-evolving reputation as the home of more cerebral takes on the genre. This time, Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks, and James D'Arcy lead the cast down a rabbit hole of the sublime and bizarre. Johanna "Jo" Ericsson (Rapace) has returned from a botched mission on the International Space Station where she finds herself all alone in a very Sandra Bullock Gravity-esque way after her fellow astronauts take to the escape pod and return to Earth to save oxygen and power for Jo.

Her experience alone on the ISS quickly turns into something out of an episode of the Twilight Zone when she has visions of her daughter that can't possibly be real — or are they? When she miraculously makes it back home, things are very different from when she set out on the mission months before, as director Michelle MacLaren (Breaking Bad) takes the audience on a surreal and slow-burning ride through the first season based on the story by Peter Harness and Sean Jablonski.

Constellation 8 10 Jo returns to Earth after a disaster in space and discovers that there are missing pieces in her life, so she sets out to expose the truth about the hidden secrets of space travel and recover what she has lost. Release Date February 21, 2024 Cast James D'Arcy Noomi Rapace , Clare-Hope Ashitey , Jonathan Banks Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Apple TV+

What Is 'Constellation' About?

Upon Jo's heroic return to Earth after the failed ISS mission and strange hallucination whilst alone there, pieces of her life appear to be missing. Her daughter Alice (Davina Coleman) and her husband Magnus (D'Arcy) are very different people than when she left for her trip into outer space. The story hinges on what really happened during those hours while Jo was alone on the ISS and whether she has changed or if it is everything and everyone around her is somehow different. Her memories of her relationships with the people closest to her are significantly different from theirs. Some of the inconsistencies are small, like the color of the family car, while others are substantial, like why her daughter can not speak Swedish after Jo taught her to.

Meanwhile, American Henry Caldera (Banks) is a former astronaut who is aging and struggling with his sanity after discovering a bizarre amoeba-like pattern captured by the ISS that has him reaching out for help while trying to protect his legacy as one of the few astronauts to have walked on the moon. MacLaren leads a mind-bending tale at a deliberate pace, allowing the viewer to become completely ensconced in these characters while they try to determine what happened to them. After four episodes, the tension is already through the roof as strange events keep happening to Jo and Henry.

What Is Significant About the Piano Scene in “The Left Hand of God”?

Close

Approximately halfway through Episode 4 of Constellation, entitled "The Left Hand of God," Jo slowly approaches the family's piano and apprehensively sits and slowly lays her fingers on the keys. She starts playing at a slow tempo at first and then begins to play a difficult classical prelude to perfection. Considering Jo doesn't know how to play piano, it makes it eerily clear that something within her was profoundly changed on her space mission. But what makes it even more mysterious and ominous is the piece that she can play. Russian-born composer and piano virtuoso Sergei Rachmaninoff is widely considered (along with Franz Liszt) to be one of if not the singular most difficult composers to replicate.

His pieces — specifically his concerto number three, better known as "Rach 3" — are renowned for requiring inordinate physical dexterity, strong and long fingers, and the ability to read intricate sheet music. In the beautiful 1996 film Shine, starring Geoffrey Rush as a young piano prodigy, it is a piece by Rachmaninoff that ultimately breaks him emotionally, sending him to a mental hospital where he is a changed man forever — which is based on a true story. So, when MacLaren makes it a point to display the name of Rachmaninoff atop the sheet music that Jo is now able to play seamlessly, it is an Easter egg of sorts for those familiar with the piano and the great composers and players of the past. But you don't need to be familiar with Rachmaninoff to enjoy the plot device. It could be any advanced piece and the same point would be made about how Jo Ericsson has inexplicably changed. Nevertheless, they did choose Rachmaninoff, and there must be a reason for doing so.

The Rachmaninoff Sheet Music Returns at a Crucial Point in ‘Constellation’ Episode 4

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The significance of the classical composer Rachmaninoff and his music is punctuated at the very end of the episode. Jo and her suspicious husband Magnus have an argument over their daughter Alice becoming scared of her. They continue to argue over Jo's medication and whether Magnus really ever wanted Jo to make it home at all. The pair struggle and Jo pushes Magnus backward. He trips, catching the side of his head on the same piano that Jo played so fluently earlier in the episode, and falls unconscious to the living room floor.

In the final shot, McLaren captures a distraught Jo standing above Magnus and next to the piano. The Rachmaninoff sheet music is brightly illuminated by a corner light source sitting atop the piano, while in the foreground, Magnus lay unconscious just beneath it. Whether the Rachmaninoff sheet music is to be a motif just for this episode or if it will play a larger symbolic purpose moving forward in Constellation will be something to keep an eye on. It may be the piano that Magnus struck that is instead the emphasis by McLaren and storyteller Peter Harness, but there has to be a kind of "Checkhov''s Gun" element at play with Rachmaninoff and the piano.

A new episode of Constellation drops every Wednesday on Apple TV+ in the U.S.

Watch on Apple TV+