The Big Picture Episode 8 of Constellation is terrifying from start to finish, with intense and disturbing moments.

The season finale sets up a solid groundwork for Season 2 with the introduction of a real antagonist.

The show finally addresses its lack of stakes issue in the finale, leaving viewers wanting more answers in a potential second season.

What is horror? Genre scholars all over the world have been discussing this matter for years on end now, much like they have been discussing the limits of science fiction, fantasy, romance, and so on. After all, defining what a genre is or isn’t is far from being an easy task. Still, we, as audiences, have something of a gut understanding of what horror is. Something is a work of horror when it scares us, when it unsettles us, and when it makes us afraid to sleep at night. Horror, then, is something resembling the final episode of Constellation, a fifty-minute run of television that, while still insufficient when it comes to solving the show’s biggest problem, sure wraps up the series’ first season with a shiver-inducing cliffhanger. Is Jo (Noomi Rapace) alive? Is she dead? What version of her still exists by Alice (Rosie and Davina Coleman) and Magnus’ (James D’Arcy) side? What about Paul (William Catlett)? Which version of him woke up in the hospital after being shot by Bud Caldera (Jonathan Banks)? We just don’t know, at least not yet. Answers lie somewhere within a still unconfirmed second season.

The questions left unanswered by “These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin,” the eighth and final episode, are already enough to leave us in a state of unrest. While we have previously pointed out that the show leaves something to be desired when it comes to creating actual stakes for a story that always looks like it's pointing at something bigger, showrunner Peter Harness has never failed in making us care for his characters. Thus, as Paul wakes up in the hospital in shock or as Jo goes home with her so-called husband and daughter while her other, dead self wakes up in the space station, perhaps having never slept before, our screens drag us to the edge of our seats. We want to know what is going on with them. We want the series to give us the same level of certainty that we have when it comes to what happened to Bud and Henry Caldera. Not knowing is scary, and Constellation’s writers, directors, and performers have done a fine job of making us share the fear of the show’s characters.

'Constellation's Finale Kicks Off With One of the Show’s Scariest Moments

But the horror of “These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin” lies not just in the unknown. That which the episode shows and tells us can be just as terrifying as what is left to our imaginations. From the get-go, it is clear that this is going to be a disturbing episode of Constellation - even more disturbing than the show has already proven it can be. The initial montage, in which Jo is being carried into a psychiatric hospital, strapped to a gurney, for a session of electroconvulsive therapy already says it all. Not just because we have been conditioned to be afraid of both losing our minds and of being treated with such extreme methods, but also because of the imagery that accompanies Jo as she is taken away: the ISS, the Valya, Jo’s body floating in an empty spaceship, Bud waking from his slumber to destroy the CAL with an ax as the recording of his Apollo 18 flight plays in the background… Absurd pieces of an absurd reality mix up, reflecting Jo’s feelings as she is certain of her sanity even as she is told that she’s completely out of her mind.

Props to director Joseph Cedar, of course, but also to Yorgos Lamprinos for the beautiful, seamless editing work that resulted in such an oppressive scene. By the time Jo loses consciousness and the series’ dream-like opening begins, we are left to relax our muscles and get ready for an extremely tense episode. As a matter of fact, there’s a whole lot going on with the editing in Constellation's finale, and we mean that as a compliment. The scenes in which the two Magnus talk to the same psychiatrist in parallel realities and in which the Alices communicate — or fail to communicate — in mirror-like versions of each other’s room are just superb. So it’s not just the scary parts of “These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin” that deserve to be applauded.

Still, fear is the feeling that the episode tackles as it leads us through Jo’s journey. We become one with her as she realizes that she is pregnant, that her body can remember how to play the piano even though she doesn’t, that her neighbor in the upstairs bedroom — the first man in space, played by a somewhat exaggerated Christopher Fairbank — exists in a double form because he never managed to accept his new reality. Or, at least, that is what Irena (Barbara Sukowa) tells her. Is it just a ploy to get her to take her meds and acquiesce to what she is told? Perhaps. But the fact that the fetus in her body appears in ultrasound images in a strange, doubled state seems to imply some bigger, cosmic horror about Jo’s place in this world that she has come to inhabit.

“These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin” Is an Episode About Acceptance

In a way, “These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin” is all about acceptance. In our universe, Alice accepts that she must stay with this mother who isn’t her own, while the parallel version of her accepts that she has lost her mother forever, no matter what exactly that might mean. Jo, in turn, accepts that she must act in accordance with what her superiors at the ESA, NASA, and Roscosmos tell her is true. Otherwise, she will never have her life back. Together, Jo and Alice decide to become family to one another and to let go of other realities. However, this does not mean that the universe — or universes — has given up on them.

The final scene of “These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin” parallels the episode’s first few moments, in which we hear Jo’s voice talking to Alice, in English, in the ISS. As we know, the Jo who died never spoke Swedish with her daughter, only English. But, as the episode ends, we are left to wonder who indeed died and even what death means in this universe: floating aboard the space station, Jo’s corpse takes hold of the tablet that had been flying around with a picture of her and Alice and calls out “my love” in Swedish. A few scenes prior, Paul wakes up at the hospital after being shot by Bud Caldera claiming to have seen something. He stares at his hands as if he’s surprised that they are there. This leads us to wonder: are the dead versions of Jo and Paul really dead? It certainly doesn’t seem like it. And, if that’s the case, how are the two versions of each astronaut becoming aware of one another? Are they becoming linked, much like Bud and Henry Caldera?

Perhaps there’s something to do with the CAL. Perhaps smashing the machine did not have the effect desired by Bud. Though, so far, things seem to be going pretty great for him. He’s living his best life as a Nobel Prize winner and even has some kind words for his arch-nemesis, conspiracy theorist Ian Rogers (Shaun Dingwall), who, on this side of the alternate dimensions, is nothing but a retired cop who now gives Jack, the Ripper-themed tours of London. Meanwhile, Henry’s attempts at proving that he is not Bud have all gone down the drain, and he’s looking at a pretty hard sentence for the murder of Ian Rogers and the attempted murder of Paul Lancaster.

'Constellation's Finale Adds a New Layer of Mystery to the Story

What will happen now that Bud is in Henry’s place? In a position of power, he might very well become a big villain, stopping people like Jo and Irena from asking questions. And Irena, who seems to have bought the narrative that she was simply suffering from a case of space madness when she got back to Earth, has now started to question things. By the end of “These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin,” she sends out an email to numerous astronauts asking them about weird experiences they had after returning from their missions. Could she have any ulterior motives for doing so? Sure, but considering how out of the loop she was when Bud told her about what happened to him and how sincere she sounded when talking to Jo, it’s more likely that she’s just looking to confirm some strange feeling that she has.

For episodes on end, Constellation has suffered from the problem of having no real stakes. It was hard to pinpoint who exactly was keeping Jo from finding out the truth about her cross-universe travel, as well as who exactly benefited from keeping alternate realities a secret. The show worked wonders as a small-scale story about people not fitting into lives that should be their own, but it failed as a big mystery. Now, with Bud interested in keeping both realities as separated from one another as possible, this problem seems to have been solved. Too bad this all took place at the very end of the season, and thus will only really serve its purpose when and if Season 2 drops.

While it’s hard to look at a season finale and judge it for what it is instead of seeing it as an avatar of the whole run, “These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin” is a worthy conclusion. What matters most, though, is not that it wraps up a story. This had already been done a while back. What “These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin” does is set up a new chapter in Constellation’s book. Whether we’ll be able to read it is up to Apple TV+. So far, let's just enjoy this horror wonder of cosmic proportions for what it is: a great episode that doesn't solve its show's flaws, but one that is compelling nonetheless.

Constellation Constellation embraces cosmic horror in an episode that lays the groundwork for a second season. 8 10 Pros Constellation's season finale is terrifying from start to finish.

The finale lays a solid groundwork for Season 2.

"These Fragments I Have Shored Against My Ruin" finally presents us with a real antagonist. Cons It's a pity that the show only solves its lack of stakes problem in the season finale.

