The Big Picture Apple TV+ is partnering with Collider for a special screening event of the sci-fi thriller series "Constellation", starring Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks.

The series follows Jo, an astronaut who returns to Earth after a space disaster and starts noticing strange changes in her life. Her concerns are dismissed until she realizes her daughter is different too.

Fans can enter for a chance to win tickets to an early screening of the first episode, followed by a Q&A with Noomi Rapace and director Michelle MacLaren. "Constellation" premieres on Apple TV+ on February 21.

Apple TV+ is back at it again with original sci-fi television in Constellation, and this time Collider is thrilled to be partnering with them for a very special screening event. This thriller, starring Noomi Rapace (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo) and Jonathan Banks (Breaking Bad), is set to premiere on the streamer on February 21, and we’re excited to announce an opportunity to catch an early screening, followed by a Q&A with Rapace and director Michelle MacLaren (Breaking Bad).

Created and written by Peter Harness (Wallander, The War of the Worlds), Constellation stars Rapace as Jo – an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space – only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman's desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

‘Constellation’ Screening Details

Be among the first to check out this harrowing series with us. Along with Apple TV+, Collider will be hosting an early screening of Constellation, Episode 1, on Friday, February 16 at 7 pm. The event will take place in Los Angeles at the Landmark Theatre Sunset, and all guests will be provided with popcorn and a drink. Come join us for an exclusive Q&A to follow with star Noomi Rapace, who’s starred in films like Prometheus and A24's Lamb, as well as director Michelle MacLaren, best known for her work on Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, and Better Call Saul.

How to Get ‘Constellation’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. We'll contact the winners in the days leading up to February 16, so keep an eye out!

Constellation debuts globally on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, February 21. Subsequent new episodes will release weekly on Wednesdays.