The Big Picture Constellation on Apple TV+ stars Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks.

The series delves into human psychology, follows Jo's quest for truth, and features a stellar cast.

This new sneak peek is from a tense scene in the season finale.

Constellation is the latest acclaimed drama to land on Apple TV+ and Collider is pleased to present an exclusive clip ahead of the first season finale. Constellation showcases Noomi Rapace in the role of Jo, an astronaut who faces the unthinkable when she returns to Earth from a catastrophic space mission only to find that critical aspects of her life are mysteriously absent. The clip in question sees Rapace in immense distress as she struggles to remember her own identity, as well as those most important and beloved to her.

Constellation embarks on a thrilling space odyssey, weaving together an intricate story filled with mystery and psychological depth. At the head of the cosmic journey is Rapace, renowned for her roles in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, You Won’t Be Alone, Lamb, and What Happened to Monday, alongside Emmy Award nominee Jonathan Banks, best known for his compelling performances as the fixer, Mike Ehrmantraut, in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, while the show is created and penned by Peter Harness, known for his work on Wallander and The War of the Worlds.

The drama-packed series delves into the shadowy realms of human psychology, chronicling one woman’s relentless pursuit to uncover the truth behind the obscured annals of space exploration and reclaim what she’s lost. Also part of the (inter)stellar cast are James D’Arcy (Agent Carter, Oppenheimer), Julian Looman (Emily in Paris, The Mallorca Files), William Catlett (A Thousand and One, The Devil You Know), Barbara Sukowa (Voyager, Hannah Arendt), and featuring newcomers Rosie and Davina Coleman as Alice.

Who Is Behind 'Constellation'?

The creative team behind the series includes Emmy Award winner Michelle MacLaren (Shining Girls, The Morning Show, Breaking Bad), Oscar nominee Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall, The Experiment), and Oscar nominee Joseph Cedar (Footnote, Our Boys) at the helm. Collider's Chase Hutchison was a huge fan of the series, particularly praising the performances of both Banks and Rapace:

Not only is Banks a delight, playing a refreshingly crotchety character, but he also hits the story's grimmer notes when the audience realizes that something more sinister may be going on. The series even goes so far as to approach being a Jekyll and Hyde riff, which the veteran actor captures with a perfect sense of gleeful delight. Rapace is similarly solid, conveying authentic desperation and paranoia without ever overplaying the character as she begins to try to find the answers that are being kept from her. Although the way the character is written can be periodically one-note, Rapace makes her journey feel like something more as we get to see fear increasingly taking hold of Jo's mind. When we are brought back to the present, as she starts to piece things together, Constellation truly takes hold.

Constellation is streaming now on Apple TV+. Watch the exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

