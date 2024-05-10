The Big Picture Apple TV+ has cancelled Constellation after one season.

The series starred Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks.

Constellation received both critical and audience acclaim, and followed an astronaut who returns to Earth to find pieces of her life are missing.

Despite hopes for a second season, Constellation will remain grounded after just one batch of eight episodes. Apple TV+ has opted to cancel the sci-fi horror series a month and a half after its Season 1 finale aired on March 27. Noomi Rapace led the series as Jo, a Swedish astronaut aboard the International Space Station when disaster strikes, only to eventually return to Earth and find that pieces of her life have seemingly vanished. Also starring Jonathan Banks, it primarily followed her exploration into the mystery as she sought to retrieve everything she had lost and reveal the dark truths hidden in the history of space travel.

Constellation faced a relatively quiet release, though it was decently successful among critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series boasts a solid 71% rating with Collider's Chase Hutchinson among those singing its praises in an 8/10 review. It offered plenty of action between its mysteries while exploring the darker side of human psychology and hitting on themes of motherhood through Jo and her family. Moreover, it fits right in with the bevy of sci-fi fare Apple has made core to its streaming platform, with other series like Foundation and Silo finding major following. Viewership success didn't seem to come, though, with the thriller never cracking the top 10 on Nielsen's streaming charts.

Peter Harness created Constellation while Michelle MacLaren, Oliver Hirschbiegel, and Joseph Cedar handled directorial duties. Rounding out its starry cast opposite Rapace and Banks were James D’Arcy, Julian Looman, William Catlett, and Barbara Sukowa. During separate interviews with Collider's Christina Radish, Harness and Rapace both commented on the possibility of further exploring Jo and the other characters' stories after a shocking ending that left the door cracked open for something more. "Peter, being the wizard he is and how he keeps a lot of secrets to himself, knows more than he says," Rapace said." I think he has a very strong idea and vision and plan for Season 2 if it comes to that. Knowing him, I can only assume that."

Apple TV+ Has Much More Sci-Fi Planned After 'Constellation'

Apple's sci-fi slate will hardly slow down after Constellation's ending. Its newest entry into the genre, the Joel Edgerton-led Dark Matter, debuted this week and has been largely hailed as a successful adaptation of the novel of the same name. The streamer's long-gestating Neuromancer adaptation is also heating up with the platform's Masters of the Air breakout star Callum Turner set to lead the cyberpunk series. In terms of established shows, both Severance and Silo have wrapped their respective second seasons and could be eyeing returns next year with plenty of other series on the horizon.

All episodes of Constellation are now available to stream on Apple TV+. Visit our guide here for other exciting sci-fi series to check out as well.

