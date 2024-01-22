The Big Picture Constellation, a new series on Apple TV+, combines conspiracies, action, adventure, and drama in a psychological thriller.

The show follows an astronaut named Jo who must piece together her life after returning from a space disaster.

The trailer hints at a darker side of space travel and suggests that something extraterrestrial may be involved in Jo's dilemma.

Next month, Apple TV+ is meshing conspiracies, action, adventure, and drama in its upcoming new series Constellation. Described as a "conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama," Constellation follows a woman on a quest to piece her life back together. The series will be eight episodes, with the first three debuting on Wednesday, February 21, on Apple TV+. The remaining episodes will release weekly until the finale on March 27. Ahead of the show's premiere, Apple TV+ has released the official trailer.

Constellation centers on Jo (Noomi Rapace), an astronaut who recently made it back to Earth following a space disaster. Though Jo is mostly okay, she soon realizes that important parts of her life are missing. So, she embarks on an action-filled journey to piece together what's happened to her. Along the way, she uncovers more about the history of space travel, bringing viewers into the darker side of the human psyche as she attempts to "recover all that she has lost."

The trailer begins by offering some more insight on Jo's life, mainly how she has a family waiting for her back on Earth. Their reunion may seem a happy one, but the tone remains a bit eerie, leading into how Jo's life has become different following the accident. Her life isn't missing pieces due to memory loss — not really. Instead, aspects of Jo's life are entirely different, including, potentially, her daughter. As the trailer continues, it suggests that something extraterrestrial could be involved, but not necessarily in the way viewers may initially think. It seems space holds the answer to Jo's dilemma, though it leaves a trail of questions behind.

Who Worked on 'Constellation'?

Constellation is created, written, and executive produced for Haunted Barn Ltd. by Peter Harness, known previously for shows including Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell, Wallander, and The War of the Worlds, among others. He executive produces along with Small Axe alums David Tanner and Tracey Scoffield; No Man's Land trio Caroline Benjo, Simon Arnal, and Carole Scotta; Shining Girls' Rebecca Hobbs and Michelle MacLaren; and Justin Thomson (Liaison). Jahan Lopes co-executive produces for MacLaren Entertainment. MacLaren, Oliver Hirschbiegel, and Joseph Cedar serve as directors. Additional cast includes Jonathan Banks, James D'Arcy, Julian Looman, William Catlett, Barbara Sukowa, and introduces Rosie and Davina Coleman.

Constellation premieres globally on Wednesday, February 21, on Apple TV+. Subsequent new episodes will release weekly on Wednesdays. Watch the trailer below:

