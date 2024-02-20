The Big Picture A new sneak peek from Apple TV+'s Constellation shows tense conflict between ground control as Noomi Rapace takes a tense space walk.

Constellation features a star-studded cast including Rapace, Jonathan Banks, and James D’Arcy, and promises a thrilling mystery.

Constellation premieres on Apple TV+ on February 21.

Even with a problem, Houston isn’t backing down in a new Collider exclusive sneak peek from Apple TV+’s upcoming series, Constellation. The sci-fi horror project sees Noomi Rapace (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo series) as an astronaut dealing with a psychological fallout after returning from a harrowing mission among the stars. Today’s clip gives a deeper look at the troubles facing Rapace’s character, Jo, and the rest of the space explorers while on their journey.

In the clip, the team at mission control is a team divided as half of the leaders want to finish the mission at any cost, while others worry about the lives of Jo and the rest of her companions. Jonathan Banks’ (Breaking Bad) Henry seems dead set on keeping the crew in space for as long as possible, while others argue that doing such a thing would compromise both the astronauts and their task. When the final decision is made, Jo is told to stay the course, but when Houston loses the signal on Jo’s camera, it’s obvious that trouble is just around the corner.

The blazing balls of gas hanging around space aren’t the only stars in Constellation as, along with Rapace and Banks, the series also features performances from James D’Arcy (Oppenheimer), Barbara Sukowa (12 Monkeys), Julian Looman (Emily in Paris), William Catlett (A Thousand and One), and newcomers, Rosie and Davina Coleman. The Emmy Award-winning Michelle MacLaren (Shining Girls) serves the project as a director alongside Oscar nominees Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall) and Joseph Cedar (Footnote).

What Is ‘Constellation’ About?

Aside from our exclusive clip, a recently released trailer formed a broader picture of what audiences can expect when Constellationcelebrates its February 21 debut with three episodes. The series sets audiences up for a roller-coaster journey through the human psyche as, after her space mission goes awry, Rapace’s Jo returns to her family on Earth. But, not all is as she left it — or at least from what she can remember — as Jo’s family doesn’t match the people who she left behind at the start of her quest.

Ahead of its streaming premiere, Collider’s Chase Hutchinson caught an early viewing of Constellation and heralded it as Apple TV+’s latest gift to the sci-fi genre. From the performances to the work of its directorial trifecta, Hutchinson urges audiences to dive into the psychologically thrilling mystery.

You can check out our exclusive clip in the player above and tune in for the first three episodes of Constellation when they land on Apple TV+ on February 21 with one episode to follow weekly on Wednesdays through March 27. Learn more about the series here.

