Apple TV+ has just officially greenlit a new psychological thriller series starring The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star Noomi Rapace. The show will also star legendary actor Jonathan Banks, who has appeared in everything from Airplane! to Breaking Bad. The upcoming series, which is a co-production between Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV, will be written and directed by Peter Harness, who has penned episodes of Doctor Who and BBC's latest television adaptation of The War of the Worlds. Breaking Bad producer Michelle MacLaren will direct the first two episodes of the series, marking her third series collaboration with Apple TV+ after The Morning Show and the upcoming The Shining Girls. Both Harness and MacLaren will also serve as executive producers on this show.

Constellation is said to follow Rapace's Jo, a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space. However, when she is home, things are not what she expected them to be. Jo soon realizes that important pieces of her life are completely erased, and she will have to fall down a rabbit hole involving the hidden history of space travel to get back everything she lost while away from home. The show is also said to explore the darkest corners of human psychology.

After starring in the original Swedish film adaptations of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo book series by Stieg Larsson, Rapace has appeared in several notable English-language films including Prometheus, The Drop, and What Happened to Monday. Rapace has been enjoying all sorts of international success as of late, starring in the recent international productions Lamb, White Crab, and You Won't Be Alone.

Banks has been appearing in film and television since the mid-90s, with his most notable roles being Mike Ehrmantraut in the Breaking Bad universe, a role for which he was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards, and Pappy McAllan in Netflix's 2017 Oscar-nominee Mudbound. This year, Banks lent his voice to the animated superhero film Catwoman: Hunted, and will next be seen in the drama film The Damaged, which he co-wrote with Conrad Goode.

Apple TV+ is producing several upcoming high-profile thriller shows that seem to have a good amount in common with Constellation. These shows include The Shining Girls starring Elizabeth Moss, period drama The Essex Serpent, and true-crime drama Black Bird. Apple TV+ has also just renewed its successful thriller series Severance and Servant for new seasons.

Not much else is currently known about Constellation, but more details should start to pop up shortly.

