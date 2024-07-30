One thing about cinema is that there is going to be a movie for any occasion and about any topic. Luckily for those who enjoy thought-provoking narratives, there is no shortage of movies that deal with complex themes such as consumerism and capitalism, critiquing consumer culture in society and providing a great, introspective time in front of the screen.

Over the years, there have been several films that managed to satirize this topic perfectly (with the niche "eat the rich" narratives capturing the attention of many). While David Fincher's Fight Club is an incredible example of a film that satirizes consumer culture, more movies provide equally entertaining and thoughtful social commentaries, dealing with universal themes and keeping audiences invested throughout. From Crazy Rich Asians to Parasite, these are some of the best movies about consumerism.

10 'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

Director: Jon M. Chu

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on Kevin Kwan's novel of the same name, this Jon M. Chu movie follows a Chinese-American professor (Constance Wu) who travels with her boyfriend (Henry Golding) to Singapore to attend his best friend's wedding. In the meantime, she is introduced to his wealthy family. While Rachel attempts to adapt to Nick's social circle and fit into her partner's new world while maintaining her authenticity, things get complicated when she is faced with cultural clashes.

Balancing drama, comedy, and romance with great results, Crazy Rich Asians is notably known for being one of the few movies in Hollywood with an all-Asian cast, instantly making it a notable watch for the way it celebrates diversity. Considering that it showcases the lives of the upper social class, Crazy Rich Asians also features some lavish scenery that some audiences may find appealing. All in all, this Jon M. Chu movie is a thoughtful meditation about class, family, and tradition that explores consumerism through its over-the-top depiction of the lives of the super-wealthy.

Watch on Netflix

9 'Sorry to Bother You' (2018)

Director: Boots Riley

Image via Universal Studios

Those keen on surrealist dramas with science fiction thrown into the mix may want to give Boots Riley's engrossing Sorry to Bother You a go. Starring Lakeith Stanfield in the lead role, the dark comedy sees an alternate reality of Oakland. It mostly follows a telemarketer whose life takes a wild turn when he discovers that the key to professional success is adopting a "white voice."

Whether it is because of its genre-bending narrative or the strong performances, this dystopian absurdist essential benefits from Riley's creative vision and offers audiences a premise they have probably never seen before. It also helps that Sorry to Bother You is visually immersive, fully capturing the storytelling's ambiance and successfully maintaining the audience invested. One of the standout elements in the movie, though, is the compelling way it manages to satirize consumerism, the manipulative nature of advertising, and corporate greed.

Watch on Apple TV+

8 'American Psycho' (2000)

Director: Mary Harron

Image via Lionsgate Films

Directed by Mary Harron, American Psycho sees Christian Bale in one of his most iconic movie roles. The film is based on the Bret Easton Ellis satirical thriller of the same name and sees a sinister businessman hiding his psychopathic ego from his friends: Patrick engages in sinister activities by night, descending into violent fantasies. However, by day, he is just another high-functioning professional investment banker.

Bale's performance in this is certainly a highlight, as it has become a fan-favorite and a role that immediately comes to mind when one hears the star's name. Furthermore, this must-see 21st-century satire benefits from Harron's impeccable directing efforts, its visual aesthetics, and the sharp critique of consumerism that it provides. It is clear from the beginning that the cult classic film critiques the obsession with high-end brands and the culture that is highly driven by consumerism.

Watch on Netflix

7 'Dawn of the Dead' (1978)

Director: George A. Romero

Image via United Film Distribution Company

Picking up shortly after the events of Night of the Living Dead, George A. Romero's second movie in the Living Dead series depicts society's struggles during a zombie apocalypse. Audiences follow four survivors as they attempt to escape the chaos and hide in a shopping mall.

Dawn of the Dead is frequently celebrated for its standout, groundbreaking practical effects, which have played a huge role in the terrifying crafting of some of the most realistic zombies in cinema. However, this is not the only highlight of Romero's fantastically directed movie: Dawn of the Dead provides a sharp cultural satire on consumer culture and humankind's materialistic nature — hence why it is set in a shopping mall, with the zombies' mindless wandering being metaphors for contemporary society's consumption habits.

Dawn of the Dead Release Date May 24, 1979 Cast David Emge , Ken Foree , Scott H. Reiniger , Gaylen Ross Runtime 127 Minutes

Watch on Apple TV

6 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directors: Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski

Image via Warner Bros.

The Wachowski sisters offered audiences one of the most groundbreaking films in the science fiction genre in 1999 when they released The Matrix. Set in a dystopian society that actually turned out to be a simulated reality with the movie's title, this iconic film sees Keanu Reeves's hacker Neo join a group of rebels trying to free humanity from the machines.

A huge part of what makes The Matrix great is the undeniably badass fight sequences that are heavily influenced by martial arts and their impeccable execution. On top of that, the iconic characters (one of Reeves's most memorable roles for sure) have also become pop culture icons. Still, the way The Matrix expertly critiques consumerism and highlights the way human energy is exploited by consumerist systems is top-notch.

Watch on Netflix

5 'Wall-E' (2008)

Director: Andrew Stanton

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

This beloved Pixar animation science fiction film takes place in a dystopian future where Earth has been abandoned by mankind, who left nothing but pollution and waste behind. It sees the titular character, a small and lonely robot (Ben Burtt), cleaning up the planet. In the meantime, he falls in love with a more advanced robot named EVE (Elissa Knight).

When it comes to the consequences of consumerism, Wall-E is a movie worth watching. It is particularly great because it is fit for audiences of all ages, providing an educative premise for younger children and a thought-provoking one for adults. Considered a generally groundbreaking animated feature and even taking home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, this Andrew Stanton film sheds light on environmental neglect and critiques consumerism and the waste that follows.

WALL-E Release Date June 22, 2008 Cast Ben Burtt , Elissa Knight , Jeff Garlin Fred Willard , MacInTalk , John Ratzenberger Runtime 103

Watch on Disney+

4 'Shoplifters' (2018)

Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda

Image via Gaga Corporation

Although somewhat of an underrated gem, Hirokazu Kore-eda's Shoplifters also deserves a nod. The story centers around a lower-class family — a father played by Lily Franky, his partner played by Sakura Ando, their son (Jyo Kairi), his young sister (Mayu Matsuoka), and an elderly woman (Kirin Kiki) — in Tokyo who relies on shoplifting to make their ends meet. When they find a young girl named Yuri (Miyu Sasaki) in the cold, they decide to take her in and keep her as part of their family. However, their lives are threatened when their secrets are exposed.

This Palm d'Or winner and Best Foreign Language Film is worth readers' attention, especially for those who are fans of Asian cinema. Among the many themes it deals with, which include family, marginalization, and survival in the face of challenge, Shoplifters sends out valuable messages about consumerism, critiquing the lifestyle by depicting the contrast between the wealth of mainstream society and the protagonists' lives. It also demonstrates how consumerism devalues and dehumanizes people by measuring their worth based on their economic contributions.

Watch on Hulu

3 'The Truman Show' (1998)

Director: Peter Weir

Image via Paramount Pictures

Peter Weir's The Truman Show has easily become one of the most popular films in Jim Carrey's career, as the star delivers an incredible performance that is both dramatic and comedic. The satirical science fiction film follows Truman Burbank, a man unknowingly part of a sinister social experiment: since his birth, he has been the star of "The Truman Show", a 24/7 reality series broadcast live to a global audience. His entire world, including his friends and family, are paid actors and his hometown is a movie set.

Exploring the at-times blurred lines between reality and illusion often created by technology and meditating about voyeurism in the digital age, The Truman Show is an existentialist masterpiece known for the thought-provoking themes it deals with. Weir's sharp satire also effectively criticizes mindless consumerism, namely by pinpointing how the life of a human being is literally used for profit in a consumer-driven society.

Watch on Paramount Plus

2 'Parasite' (2019)

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Image via CJ Entertainment

Parasite is a trailblazer in Asian — particularly South Korean — cinema; it was the first movie in the non-English language to ever take home the Best Picture Oscar. The plot follows the Kim family's struggles to make ends meet. When the son (Choi Woo-shik) gets an opportunity to tutor English for the wealthy Parks, the whole family starts to infiltrate the Park household.

It is not the least surprising why Bong Joon-ho's movie is so beloved and goes down as one of the biggest landmarks in movie history: Parasite is genuinely a one-of-a-kind feature with an absorbing, suspenseful narrative and sharp satire on capitalism, class disparity, social inequality, and consumerism. On top of its superb execution, this complex South Korean masterpiece manages to highlight the impacts of consumer culture and economic disparity through its intense narrative, making for a shocking, twisted, and thought-provoking time in front of the screen.

Parasite Release Date May 8, 2019 Cast Seo Joon Park , Kang-ho Song , Seon-gyun Lee , Yeo-Jeong Jo , Woo-sik Choi , Hye-jin Jang Runtime 132 minutes

Watch on Max

1 'Fight Club' (1999)

Director: David Fincher

Image via 20th Century Studios

Based on the novel by Chuck Palahniuk, Fight Club centers around Edward Norton's unnamed narrator, a white-collar worker struggling with insomnia. After meeting a charismatic soap salesman (Brad Pitt), they form a strong bond through a growing underground fight club (that eventually turns into a cult called Project Mayhem) as a way to release pent-up masculine aggression.

Not only is the bold and unforgettable Fight Club widely regarded as one of the best nihilistic movies, but it also delivers one of the best depictions of consumer culture, criticizing the pursuit of success while advocating for a rebellion against societal expectations. It is now considered one of the best films of all time and a fan-favorite cult classic, particularly known for the messages it sends and the way it deals with themes of alienation and modern masculinity.

Fight Club Release Date October 15, 1999 Cast Edward Norton , Brad Pitt , Helena Bonham Carter , Meat Loaf , Zach Grenier , Richmond Arquette Runtime 139 minutes

Watch on Hulu

NEXT: The 12 Best Movies About Loneliness and Isolation, Ranked