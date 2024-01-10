The Big Picture Steven Soderbergh's thriller Contagion is getting a 4K UHD Blu-ray and digital release next month, providing a great opportunity for fans to get their copy of the film.

Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 thriller, Contagion, is getting a 4K UHD Blu-ray and digital release next month. The medical thriller will be available for purchase from February 27. The feature, which revolves around the spread of a highly contagious virus and the people determined to keep it at bay, has seen a resurgence in recent times and this proves a great opportunity for the audience to get their copy of the film.

Furthermore, the digital and 4K ultra HD release comes with bonus featurettes including "The Reality of Contagion," "The Contagion Detectives," and "Contagion – How a Virus Changes the World," which will give fans a peak into the film's production as well as Soderbergh’s vision. It also includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the theatrical version of the feature film in 4K with HDR, overseen by the director himself, which will offer fans brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for home entertainment.

The feature follows Beth Emhoff (Gwyneth Paltrow), who returns to Minneapolis from business in Hong Kong and finds herself sick. Two days later, she’s found dead, and the doctors have no idea why. Things take a turn when other people show the same symptoms – cough, fever, seizure, and ultimately, death. Soon a global pandemic explodes as the contagion sweeps across all borders. Soon the death toll escalates, and people struggle to protect themselves and their loved ones as paranoia that the public isn't getting the truth about what's really going on spreads.

'Contagion' Was a Modest Hit at the Global Box Office

The movie was a box office hit grossing $136.5 million against its $60 million production budget and was praised by critics for its tense narrative and performances. It holds an 85% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes and delivers gripping performances by its illustrious cast who brilliantly upheld the multi-narrative hyperlink cinema style of Soderbergh. The illustrious cast includes Paltrow as Beth Emhoff, Matt Damon as her husband Mitch Emhoff, Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Ellis Cheever, Jude Law as conspiracy theorist Alan Krumwiede, Kate Winslet as an Epidemic Intelligence Service officer Dr. Erin Mears, Bryan Cranston as Rear Admiral Lyle Haggerty, Elliott Gould as Dr. Ian Sussman, Chin Han as Sun Feng, and Marion Cotillard as Dr. Leonora Orantes.

Contagion will be available for purchase on Ultra HD Blu-ray disc and digitally on February 27. Until then, you can check out the trailer below and stay tuned to Collider for updates.