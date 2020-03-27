Watch: ‘Contagion’ Stars Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, and Laurence Fishburne Craft COVID-19 PSAs

As you’re probably well aware by now, Steven Soderbergh‘s 2011 film Contagion turned out to be extremely prescient as we live through the current outbreak of COVID-19. The cast themselves are also aware and have partnered with scientists from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health to share evidence-based PSAs about staying safe and stopping the spread of COVID-19. So far, Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, and Laurence Fishburne have participated, with more videos on the way.

These are all genuinely great, as the partnership with UMSPH makes them more than just a familiar face telling you to stay safe out there. Also, imagine not doing whatever Laurence Fishburne tells you to do. The actor, who played Dr. Ellis Cheever in Contagion, handles the video titled “What We Can Do Right Now.”

“What we do know is that the virus travels through human contact,” Fishburne says. “It needs us to survive. So let’s not give it any help. Quite simply, one of the best ways to prevent yourself from getting COVID-19 is by behaving like you already have it.”

Damon headlines a video titled “Listen to the Experts”, while Winslet’s PSA is specifically concerned with how the spread can be contained by washing your hands.

“To prepare for the [Contagion] role, I spent time with some of the best public health professionals in the world,” Winslet says. “And what was one of the most important things they taught me? Wash your hands like your life depends on it. Because right now, in particular, it just might.”

Check out the videos below. For more info on how COVID-19 is affecting the entertainment industry, head here.

