Nine years before the world dealt with its own unprecedented pandemic, Matt Damon starred in a critically adored yet divisive flick that’s coming to streaming soon. Paramount+ has officially announced that Contagion, which Damon stars in alongside Kate Winslet and Laurence Fishburne, will begin streaming on the platform at the start of next month on December 1. The film tells the story of healthcare professionals, government officials, and everyday people who find themselves amid a pandemic while the CDC works to find a cure. Gwyneth Paltrow, Marion Cotillard, and Jude Law also star in the film, which earned an 85% score from critics and a 63% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Contagion was written by Scott Z. Burns and directed by Steven Soderbergh. The film is still among Burns’ most famous works in his career, but he also teamed up with Damon in 2007 for The Bourne Ultimatum, the action flick that recently began streaming on Peacock along with the rest of the Bourne movies. He most recently served as the creator of Extrapolations, the Apple TV+ series starring Game of Thrones veteran Kit Harington. As for Soderbergh, he was nominated for Best Director twice in the same year for his work on Erin Brockovich and Traffic and even took home the gold for Traffic, the crime thriller starring Michael Douglas and Benicio Del Toro. His next film, Presence, starring Lucy Liu and Julia Fox, is due in theaters on January 24, 2025.

What Has Matt Damon Been in Recently?

Earlier this year, Matt Damon teamed up with Casey Affleck for The Instigators, the Apple TV+ Original action movie that was directed by Doug Liman. Damon also featured in a small role alongside Pedro Pascal in Drive-Away Dolls, the buddy comedy written and directed by Ethan Coen. He has also been confirmed as one of the names to star in Christopher Nolan’s next movie after teaming up with the Oscar-winning director in Oppenheimer. Damon will star alongside Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron, and Anne Hathaway in the currently untitled film.

