The Big Picture Lakeshore Records will release The Continental: From the World of John Wick (Original Soundtrack) on September 22, capturing the menace and intrigue of the prequel series with electronic music by Raffertie.

The Continental is a chain of hotels that serve as neutral territory for criminals in the John Wick universe. The series follows Winston Scott's origin story as he navigates the dangerous underworld of 1970s New York City.

The series features a revamped cast, including Colin Woodell as a young Winston Scott, Ayomide Adegun as the younger version of Charon, and Peter Greene as Uncle Charlie. Mel Gibson joins as Cormac, a crime lord with ambitions for the hotel.

Prepare for some one-of-a-kind elevator music as Lakeshore Records is set to release The Continental: From the World of John Wick (Original Soundtrack) on September 22 with music by Raffertie, AKA Benjamin Stefanski (I May Destroy You). The electronic score captures all of the menace and intrigue taking place in the three-part prequel series, which is spun off from the massively successful John Wick franchise, and to mark the event, Collider is delighted to bring readers one of the tracks from Night One of the three-part event on Peacock.

A spinoff from the John Wick movies, the Continental is a chain of hotels located all around the world that function as a neutral territory for members of the criminal underworld. They are frequented by many hitmen and notorious murderers, but no business may be conducted on Continental grounds without severe consequences, and the New York Continental has been run for years by Winston Scott, played by Ian McShane in the Wick movies.

Colin Woodell, known for his role in Unfriended: Dark Web will be taking on the character of Winston Scott, but without the immense power he's acquired over time. Joining him in this reimagining is Ayomide Adegun, who will embody the younger version of Charon, a character beloved by fans due to the late Lance Reddick's portrayal. Completing the revamped cast is Peter Greene who will be donning the iconic fedora of Uncle Charlie, the enigmatic body disposal expert briefly seen in the original films. The marquee name in the series is the iconic action star Mel Gibson, who is taking on the role of Cormac, a crime lord with his sights set on the hotel.

Where Can You Hear 'The Continental' Soundtrack?

Image via Peacock

You can purchase and stream the official soundtrack for The Continental: From the World of John Wick via this link. On September 22, Peacock is inviting audiences to check into The Continental when the prequel series centered around the titular hotel’s future owner, Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) kicks off with the first episode of a three-part mini-series. Check out the exclusive musical clip, entitled "Tenement," down below:

The official plot synopsis for the series via Peacock reads: