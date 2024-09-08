[Editor's note: The following contains major spoilers for Continue.]

The Big Picture 'Continue' portrays the raw reality of battling depression and the importance of forging connections for healing.

Writer/director Nadine Crocker shaped the film to inspire hope and to destigmatize mental health struggles.

The film's authenticity was maintained through careful consideration of triggering content and professional consultation.

From writer/director/producer Nadine Crocker, who also stars in the film, Continue follows Dean (Crocker), a woman suffering from a mental health episode that has led to her being committed to a rehabilitation facility to help put her on the path to recovery. While there, Dean forms important friendships with other patients and a deep connection with a psychiatrist (Emily Deschanel) struggling with her own grief.

The story is inspired by Crocker’s own life as the survivor of a suicide attempt, leading to a raw portrayal of what it’s like to battle depression, but still want to continue pushing forward. Collider recently got the opportunity to chat with Crocker and Deschanel about exploring such delicate and triggering material, and how they hope Continue will help others who might be having mental health struggles of their own or that know someone who is. During the interview, they talked about intentionally making Dean’s story a bit different from Crocker’s to give her some emotional distance during the shoot, creating a safe space on set, not wanting to pull any punches with the material, and their experience working together. Crocker also talked about what she’s focused on doing next, while Deschanel shared whether she’d ever be game to do a Bones revival.

Writer/Director Nadine Crocker Found the 'Continue' Set To Be a Safe Space

Collider: Nadine, the first thing I wondered when I watched this was, what did you do specifically to make sure you felt safe and protected during this shoot? Because I can’t imagine surviving, and then having to live through it again.

NADINE CROCKER: I know. Truthfully, I made some of Dean’s story specifically different from my own story, so that no one follows in my footsteps with some of the mistakes I made and so that it did feel like I wasn’t playing myself, but more taking on a character. Really, it was the support I had around me. It was people like Emily [Deschanel], my entire crew and all of my cast, and my husband who is my producing partner, and our friend Jay. I think the reason I wasn’t afraid is because I knew that I was surrounded by people who loved me and cared about the cause and what we were doing, and they wouldn’t let me get lost. Because of that, I felt really safe to take on that journey. But I also think so much of the journey, I would just try to turn my attention outward to who I hoped it would help. I find that with things in our lives, when we’re doing them for someone else, they go from being exhausting to empowering. You at least feel like you’re doing something to help you be of service. So, it was multiple things, but it was that, in particular.

Because you were the writer, director, producer, and lead actor, I was curious whether there was a person who was ever just like, “You need to go take a minute.”

CROKER: Literally everyone. My producers would be like, “Can we not do another take of that?” And I was like, “I’m fine guys.” But I had an army around me that was very protective.

It seems like telling a story like this might be easier to do in book form because you can get insight into someone’s inner dialogue and thoughts in a way that you can’t in a film. How challenging was it to convey those inner feelings and emotions in a way that felt authentic?

CROCKER: There are multiple things that come to mind. The first script was basically a book. I had never written a script before, and it was 164 pages. Apparently, I thought Continue would be a trilogy. I was like, “Hey, if you thought it was hard to watch one, let me give you three.” I just didn’t pull any punches. I thought, “If I can be as real and as raw as humanly possible, and be really brave to put it out, most of the time, people can feel that and connect with that.” It was definitely scary and there were definitely times where I was like, “Maybe we should not be so raw.” But again, I kept turning the focus to who I hoped it would help. And so, if it meant putting some of my pain out there and being really real, in order to start the conversation and make sure someone else felt safe and free to do that, I was like, “All right, fine. I’ll be the first to do it.”

Emily Deschanel Was Impressed With the 'Continue' Script She Received From Nadine Crocker

Image via Lionsgate

Emily, what was your first exposure to this story? Did you read the script cold? Did you have a conversation with Nadine Crocker about it?

EMILY DESCHANEL: I got the script, and there was a beautiful letter from Nadine attached to the script, so I got introduced to her a little bit. I read the script before I ever spoke to her or met her, and I was just blown away and so moved by what she was doing in the story. Maybe her first version was a tome, but the script that I got and what we filmed was such a thoughtful, smart, beautiful script. When I read it, I was like, “I have to do this.” And then, I got to talk to Nadine on the phone, and she just seemed like such a phenomenal person. What she’s doing with this film, helping people and putting this raw portrayal out there, is helpful, so that people can see and understand that people struggle with mental health, substance addiction, etc. So, I spoke with her, and I just had to do it. That was my introduction, but I was blown away immediately.

The dynamic between your characters is so interesting. What was it like for the two of you to find that together, especially in some of the more intense moments?

DESCHANEL: I was there for a much smaller amount of time than Nadine was, obviously, directing and starring in every single moment of this film. It’s so incredible what she did, and was able to do, on screen and off. She’d film a scene, and then look at what they filmed and make adjustments between the camera and her performance and other actors’ performances. What she was doing on all cylinders was insane. But in terms of our relationship and just feeling comfortable, you just feel that. On the phone call with her, I immediately just felt comfortable with her, to open up in that way and to be raw with her. It was just an intuitive, automatic feeling that you don’t feel on a lot of sets. That was unique. Sometimes you feel that, and sometimes you don’t. I felt very safe and very protected. I loved building that relationship where some lines were crossed, a little bit, with a mental health provider and a patient, that needed to be crossed in the story. It’s not just a typical psychiatrist who’s keeping their distance. She’s doing that at first, but you can see that there’s compassion there. And then, Dean comes to her house and there is that whole scene where things break down. It was interesting to take that journey, but I can’t say why I felt all that, besides the fact that Nadine was there creating that feeling.

CROCKER: I’ve never raved about Emily while Emily was on [Zoom] with me, but the truth is that Emily is one of the warmest people I’ve met. From the second we had our first phone call, it wasn’t like we were strangers. It really did feel like there was a deep friendship immediately. She was telling me things about herself and her life, and I was telling her a lot about my life. There really was an instant connection and safety, and all those things. It was one of those moments where you’re like, “Thank you, intuition. I knew she was my person.” But then, it’s a totally different level when you get to set and you’re in the thick of it, and there’s not enough hours in the day or enough sunlight, or whatever the problem is on that given day. Because of the safety I felt with Emily, and the warmth and support you feel every moment that you’re around her, it definitely disarmed me and helped a lot to be present. At that point, we were just playing. We were there for each other, and we experimented and played. It was like a master class. I learned so much from just being across from her. It looks so effortless when she works and creates.

As an actor, when you have someone so incredible across from you, and when she got emotional, I was a crying mess. It’s not really acting, at that point. You’re feeling it, you’re experiencing it, you’re in it, and you’re present. That’s why I’ve always loved acting. When it’s done well and you do it right, it’s the most alive, present moments that you share with a person. Our set really did have a family dynamic. Everyone always uses that word to describe it because there was a closeness on the set that I’d never experienced on another set, and I heard from a lot of people that they’d never really experienced it either. I think it was because we were all there with the common goal of creating something that would help and were joining together on the same mission. It’s not like Emily was like, “Yeah, I’m here, but it’s Nadine’s mission.” It became Emily’s mission too. She supported me. Of everyone that I worked with, and we’re all friends and it’s amazing, Emily checks in on me a lot and asks how my family is. That, to me, has meant more than I’ve ever told [her]. It’s meant so much to me. It was just an instant connection. Sometimes the universe really does just give you your people, and the exact right actor for the right project. I’ve always believed that, but especially after Continue, there’s no way to look at it any other way.

Nadine, obviously this subject matter is triggering. Because of that, how did you want to approach shooting the actual suicide attempt and how graphic it would end up being? Was that something you had a very clear visual in mind for? Did that develop during the editing of it? What was your thought process for what you wanted to show?

CROCKER: A lot of the process came because I didn’t want to pull punches. I didn’t want to make another Hollywood movie where the pretty girl gets everything in the end. Someone who’s struggling isn’t gonna see themselves in that. I also didn’t wanna pull punches and make it a polished version of depression or suicidal ideation because I think that would actually make anyone who’s struggling feel worse. I know that when you see those really polished versions, for me personally, it’s like, “Wow, that’s not what it looks like for me, so maybe something really is wrong with me.” That’s the worst part. That’s why I made this film, so people know that there’s nothing wrong with them.

There are so many of us that struggle. This is a really real thing that a lot of people deal with. I didn’t wanna pull any punches. That being said, I think I have a responsibility to pull punches in the way that is safe for other people to ingest our projects and our films. There are people with mental health projects that have come before me that made mistakes, and I didn’t wanna make those same mistakes. I had a psychiatrist and psychologist read the script numerous times before I made it to make sure I wasn’t making any mistakes that I couldn’t take back. And then, even when I finished the film, I had numerous psychologists and psychiatrists look at the film and asked, “Is there anything that could be misconstrued in any way, for someone to think anything other than I want them to be here tomorrow?”

That was very important to me. I didn’t quite understand, when I was first gearing up to make this movie, about method and how important it is to not dive too deeply into method. I don’t want to give them the tools to make a choice that I’m asking them not to make, so we have a responsibility of how we approach that method. That’s why I chose to show blood, but to not show the act of it. Even with the arms, there is one quick flash where you see her arms, and I didn’t wanna pull punches, but you have to make really, really hard decisions. There was a moment where I showed more graphic images of her father. What I wanted people to understand is those are images that never, ever go away. There is a consequence that you are putting on that other person that will be with them forever. But I also didn’t want anyone to be triggered while watching this because I’m hoping that people who have been through this can watch this and feel something and feel moved and it will help, so I have a responsibility to them, as well. It was constantly evolving. I was also learning. I paid the money to open the cut to take out a shot of her father that I didn’t think belonged there, as an evolved filmmaker who, years later, found a home. I was like, “No, I’m making this choice. I changed my mind, and it’s okay to do that.” I did always want to not pull punches, but the moment of her on the bathroom floor was an evolving lesson, to realize how much I wanted to lean into that and break some rules. There are some guidelines, and I would review the guidelines, so if I was choosing to break a rule, I knew that I was choosing to do that. It took a lot of tough decisions. Other people were like, “It’s fine,” but I was like, “No.” If my heart and my intuition is saying that shot should go, I owe it to myself to listen to that instinct.

Nadine, where do you go from here? Do you want to write, direct, and star in a comedy now?

CROKER: It’s really funny, I always say that, on my way to my passion, which is acting, I found my purpose. I really do feel like one of my purposes on this planet is to write and direct, and to create projects about important subject matter that makes an impact. I’m really, really proud to say that I have three projects casting as we speak, and I’m in negotiations for a couple others. I have a lot of beauty that I just feel so incredibly lucky to have unfolding, and almost all those projects are impact projects. I have a level of charity attached to every film that I’m in the works with right now, even films that didn’t come to me with that impact plan. I was like, “If I’m gonna come onto this, I think we need to find a like-minded charity for part of the proceeds to go to,” because I’m trying to really create a movement in our industry, so that we can do more than just say something with our films. What if we could actually change the world and change lives with our films?

And all that is to say that none of them are funny. I need to just go do a comedy. You write what you know. I’ve been through these different things, and I just feel like part of my purpose on the planet is to speak to all those things. There are so many other subjects, just like mental health, that we don’t talk about enough. What’s really funny is that, if you know me as a human being, I’m really goofy. I’m not as serious as people think when you see my movies. Romantic comedies are actually my blanket at the end of the night. The movies I watch on a regular basis are fun, beautiful, happy films, and then I’m like, “I’m gonna go create one. Let’s cry.” But I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna be like, “All right, the next movie is a comedy, and it’s in Italy.” I’m manifesting it. Wait, what am I talking about? I’ve always wanted to go to the Maldives. Okay, we’re doing that.

Emily Deschanel Is Open to the Possibility of Revisiting 'Bones' Someday

Image via Fox

Emily, I recently spoke to David Boreanaz and we talked about how, with so many various revivals happening, it’s not surprising that Bones has been mentioned once or twice in that conversation. He said that he could see the possibility in something like that because he would find it fun to see where Booth and Brennan are now. Is that something that you would be open to? Would you want to see where those characters are at?

DESCHANEL: I saw that, and I was surprised that he said that he’d be open to it because he’s always said he’s not open to it. I never really thought that would happen, just because he wouldn’t be interested. I mean, sure, I’m open to things. I don’t know if that makes sense, but I never say never.

CROCKER: Well, I vote that they do it and let them know that I’ll direct some episodes. I’m obsessed, so I would love to see that happen.

DESCHANEL: That would be awesome.

