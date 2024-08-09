The Big Picture Nadine Crocker's upcoming film Continue highlights the struggles of depression, suicidal ideation, and recovery.

Director Nadine Crocker crafts a deeply empathetic story drawing from personal experiences.

The film, starring Crocker, Shiloh Fernandez, and Emily Deschanel, arrives on September 6th.

Collider is thrilled to bring our readers an exclusive first look at the trailer and key art for Nadine Crocker's upcoming film, Continue. The poignant drama, featuring Crocker, Shiloh Fernandez and Emily Deschanel, is set to be released in theaters, on demand, and digital on September 6th, perfectly timed for National Suicide Prevention Month. This period is dedicated to remembering lives lost to suicide, supporting those who have faced suicidal ideation, and recognizing the profound impact on families and communities. The film has already garnered significant critical acclaim, holding a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It premiered at the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival on August 20, 2022, and has been praised for its sensitive and insightful portrayal of mental health struggles.

Continue tells the moving story of a young woman (Crocker) struggling with depression. Following a failed suicide attempt, she is involuntarily committed to a mental institution, where she begins a journey of self-discovery. Through the film, she finds unexpected friendships, unwavering love, and a life she never thought possible. The story powerfully underscores the notion that some decisions are irreversible, reminding us of the value and fragility of life.

Close

Director Nadine Crocker, who also co-wrote the screenplay, has managed to put together a film that is both intimate and universal for all audiences. Drawing from her own personal experiences and real-life stories, Crocker has crafted a deeply empathetic story that explores themes of depression and recovery with nuance and compassion. Her direction ensures that Continue is a story not just about struggle, but also about hope, healing, and resilience. As the synopsis explains:

Writer-director-star Nadine Crocker’s tour-de-force of confessional filmmaking dissects mental health struggles with the raw authenticity of a true survivor. Convinced she’s fated to walk the same troubled path as her father, Dean (Crocker) suffers a major mental health episode and is committed to a rehabilitation facility. Once confined, Dean shudders through the agonies of recovery, and bravely comes out the other side armed with a defense against the darkness, summed up in one word: Continue.

Who Stars in 'Continue'?

Shiloh Fernandez, known for his roles in We Are Your Friends, Evil Dead and Red Riding Hood, delivers a compelling performance, capturing the raw emotion and complexity of his character, while Emily Deschanel, probably best recognised for her role as Dr. Temperance Brennan on Bones, brings a compelling authenticity to the film. The supporting cast also includes the likes of Steven Michael Quezada (Breaking Bad), Chris Mulkey (Twin Peaks), and Roma Maffia (Nip/Tuck).

As we approach National Suicide Prevention Month, Continue serves as a timely and important film. It provides a thoughtful exploration of mental health, encouraging audiences to reflect on their own experiences and those of others, fostering empathy and understanding.

Continue will be released in theaters, on demand, and digital on September 6th. Check out the trailer below, key art above, and stay tuned to Collider for more on your favorite movies and TV shows.