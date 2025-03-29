Nowadays, there are more sci-fi shows than you could probably count. In the age of streaming, plenty of one-and-done projects delve into dark futures, time-travel exploits, and moral questions about the use of technology, but few of them are perhaps as well-thought-out or presented as a lesser-known Canadian series that only ran a few seasons in the early 2010s. If you've never heard of Continuum, which was created by Simon Barry — yes, the mind behind Warrior Nun, then it's time to jump aboard this four-season adventure. For those who remember this Showcase-turned-SyFy series, there is no doubt that this one deserves a rewatch.

'Continuum' Is a Thoughtful Sci-Fi Series With a Deep Mythology

Image via SyFy

From the show's opening moments, Continuum wastes no time throwing its audience head-first into the exciting future of 2077. Set in Vancouver, British Columbia, the series begins with City Protective Services (CPS) officer Kiera Cameron (Rachel Nichols) arresting a man named Edouard Kagame (Tony Amendola), who just so happens to be the leader of a terrorist group known as Liber8. Liber8 aims to tear down the corporations that control this secretly dystopian future, though they kill thousands in their pursuit of these freedoms. Things get a bit tricky, however, when the Liber8 members sentenced to be executed by the Corporate Congress use a device that sends them back in time 65 years. Tragically, Kiera is ripped from her time along with them, waking up in 2012, where Liber8 aims to change the course of history. The premise of Continuum alone is enough to pull most audiences into the series, but the draw becomes even more powerful when we realize that there's far more to the story.

As Kiera settles into 2012, working alongside Detective Carlos Foneggra (Victor Webster) to track down Liber8, personal motives, histories, and ambitions begin to form. Liber8 members turn on each other, and others, namely Stephen Lobo's aggrivatingly delightful Matthew Kellog, defect from the cause entirely. Additionally, Continuum plays masterfully with various notions of time travel, as most of the characters are unsure if they are playing out events that have already been destined to occur or are creating an entirely new branch of history to rewrite the old one. The show is generally unafraid to explore the benefits and the severe complications (physical, emotional, and mental) that come with being stranded in another time. In fact, the third season takes all of this a step further by introducing other timelines into the fray, pushing Kiera and her young companion, the boy genius Alec Sadler (Erik Knudsen of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World fame), to opposite ends of the board.

One of the most interesting elements about Continuum is the way the show utilizes flashbacks (or would they be flashforwards?). As Kiera has already lived a life before her time in 2012, the series frequently calls back to her time in 2077, and the same goes for other characters as well, including Alec, who, in the future, is a much older man played by The X-Files' very own William B. Davis (and he's not the only X-Files alum to make it to Continuum either). Since most episodes are framed by the complicated context of the future — one that may no longer even exist, Kiera and the members of Liber8 wrestle with the choices they've made in one life while trying to inspire change in their new existence. Along the way, some even change their perceptions about the future, while others fight for one of their own making. And this is where things get even more complicated, especially for the leading CPS "Protector."

Rachel Nichols Shines as Kiera Cameron, Time Traveling Extraordinaire

Image via SyFy

Aside from the clever writing, part of the reason that Continuum works so well is because of its strong cast. Stephen Lobo, Victor Webster, Erik Knudsen, Dark Matter's Roger Cross, and Luvia Petersen, among many others, are all irreplaceable, and the show would not be the same without them in their respective roles. But when it comes to a series like Continuum, it begs for a strong lead who can balance the emotional weight of its main character's loss with the mission she has sworn to see through. That's where Rachel Nichols comes in. The most tragic part about Kiera Cameron's journey from 2077 to 2012 isn't simply that she's a woman out of time, that part is manageable; it's that she left behind her husband, Greg (John Reardon), and her son, Sam (Sean Michael Kyer), who is only a boy back in the future. Nichols offers a powerful performance throughout all 42 episodes as she expertly mixes Kiera's grief and desperation with her drive to see Liber8 stopped, if only to prevent them from changing her future and ensure that her return is possible.

Despite that, we see very early on that even when Liber8 engages in events that profoundly shape the future she left, she attempts to stop them and save lives, knowing that this may impact her chances of getting home. The Season 1 finale, "Endtime," is a great example of this, as Kiera attempts to stop a pivotal, 9/11-like event from taking place in the heart of Vancouver, regardless of how foundational said moment is to her time. Even when Kiera allows her own desires to return to 2077 to cloud her judgment, she still aims to do the right thing, and it's the tug-of-war between her convictions as a law officer and her responsibility as a mother that makes her such a fascinatingly dynamic character. In addition to this, her working relationships with those she meets in 2012, specifically Carlos and Alec, shape her view of this time period, and remind her that Liber8 isn't just manipulating history, but harming those she now cares about. Kiera's complicated relationship to 2012 and its people is in part why Continuum is such an engaging series. We know her desire, her need, to get home to her family, but we know that she must stay to see this through.

'Continuum' Ended Too Quickly, but At Least Got to Finish the Story