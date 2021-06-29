Fans of the classic Contra game series will soon be able to experience one of their favorite run-and-gun titles on mobile. Pre-registration is available right now for anyone who wants to play the game on launch and get exclusive pre-registration goodies at the same time. But gamers who hesitate to get in line early might miss out.

This KONAMI classic will offer the best possible combination of old-school side-scrolling alien slaughter with modern-day graphics updates and gameplay upgrades. Players will also get to enjoy brand new storylines, characters, weapons, and a skill tree system to enhance the thrill of combat.

In addition to bonus items, the game offers plenty of content with over 200 levels. There's an optional "One Life" difficulty mode which gives players only one chance to either get it right or start over. There's also some 1v1 and 3v3 PvP modes if you want to play with your friends or other gamers online. On top of everything, you'll have plenty of options to upgrade your character and your equipment so that you can tear through each level kicking the maximum amount of alien butt.

Contra first debuted in the winter of 1987. A year later, KONAMI had made a home version for kids to play on their NES console, much to the chagrin of the quarter manufacturing industry. Since then, Contra has been re-released on the PlayStation 2, Xbox 360, Nintendo DS, PC, Nintendo Wii, Wii U, and PlayStation 4. The basic premise of the game is a plot as old as time: you play as a guerilla warfare soldier liberating exotic Earth locations from armed and dangerous aliens who want to conquer the world. Players can register for the mobile version of the game right now, and the title itself drops on July 26.

