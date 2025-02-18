Hulu’s upcoming psychological thriller from Shal Ngo will arrive sooner than fans expect as the streamer has finally set a release date, nearly a year after unveiling part of the film's cast list. Starring Kelly Marie Tran, Miles Robbins, Toan Le, and Kieu Chinh, Control Freak will premiere exclusively on Hulu on Thursday, March 13, only a few weeks away, and will be available on Disney+ internationally at a later date. In addition to the release date, Hulu has dropped first-look images featuring the main cast, which you can check out below.

Control Freak follows a motivational speaker who is tormented by an unrelenting itch on the back of her head, which ultimately leads to a terrifying journey as she battles a parasitic demon from her homeland. Tran stars as Valerie, the woman whose life spirals into chaos due to this inexplicable and relentless affliction. The actress has gained widespread acclaim for her roles in Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Other characters included in Control Freak are Valerie’s on-screen husband, Robbie (Robbins), adding depth and suspense to the storyline, alongside Valerie’s father, Sang (Le), and Aunt Thuy (Chinh), both of whom play pivotal roles in Valerie's harrowing ordeal.

How Did ‘Control Freak’ Come To Be?