Kelly Marie Tran will always be known for her role as Rose in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, particularly in The Last Jedi, but she’s found success beyond a Galaxy Far, Far Away in other projects after last appearing in a Star Wars project in The Rise of Skywalker. Hulu has debuted the official trailer for Control Freak, a provocative new horror film that also stars Miles Robbins, Toan Le, and Kieu Chinh. The project follows a motivational speaker tormented by an unrelenting itch on the back of her head. This leads her down a path that pits her against a parasitic demon from her homeland. Control Freak promises to bring a fresh and thrilling perspective to the horror genre and it will begin streaming exclusively on Hulu on March 13.

Control Freak was written and directed by Shal Ngo, who first made his directorial debut on the 2017 TV movie The Last Fisherman, the dystopian sci-fi thriller starring Anh-Tuan Bui and Dasha Ound, and he followed that up with The Park, the 2023 horror drama starring Carli McIntyre and Laura Coover that’s streaming for free on Tubi. Ngo is also famous for his work writing and directing an episode of Bite Size Halloween, the Hulu original horror series starring Kimberly Alexander and Irene Allan. Ngo was originally attached to direct the short film Control in 2021, but as development on the project got underway, it progressed into Control Freak, part of WorthenBrook’s slate of horror films for Hulu that also includes projects such as Appendage, The Mill, Clock, Mr. Crocket, and Carved.

What Else Besides 'Star Wars' Has Kelly Marie Tran Been In?

Control Freak star Kelly Marie Tran is also famous for voicing Raya in Raya and the Last Dragon, the 2021 animated film that earned over $130 million globally and also stars Awkwafina and Gemma Chan. She most recently featured as Rosie Zhang in the final season of Sweet Tooth, which is now streaming on Netflix. Tran even teamed up with Aya Cash for The Young Wife, the dramedy written and directed by Tayarisha Poe. She has also been set for a role in The Wedding Banquet, the R-rated romantic comedy starring Bowen Yang and Lily Gladstone from Andrew Ahn that’s coming to theaters on April 18.

Control Freak debuts March 13 on Hulu. Check out the new trailer for the film above