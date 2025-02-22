It feels like we've finally arrived at a time when the dreaded music biopic can be good again. Films like Better Man and A Complete Unknown proved that they can still be appreciated when taking bolder swings, be it making the protagonist a CGI monkey or prioritizing the music over the narrative, respectively. But even those films ultimately function more like slick marketing machines meant to boost the sales and cultural nostalgia for those artists, rather than works that feel painstakingly possessed by the soul of the actual artist. For a film like that, I'd recommend going to Tubi and checking out Control, a film that seeks less to "explain" its subject's art and prefers to study the artist as a tragic cautionary tale.

What is 'Control' About?

Young teen poet Ian Curtis (Sam Riley) feels stuck in his Manchester life, at the mercy of the choices he's already made and the future he's not prepared for. But things may be looking up, now that he has a new girlfriend, Debbie (Samantha Morton), and has found a direction in his life thanks to witnessing a live Sex Pistols concert. Looking for more fulfillment than his dead-end social services job brings him, Curtis joins a local band looking for a singer, and the group christen themselves Joy Division. While they find success in the infamous Manchester Factory music scene, none of that will bring Curtis the inner peace he desperately yearns for, stricken with a malaise that will gradually spread its tendrils throughout both his art and his life choices.

The Visual Style Reflects Ian Curtis' Viewpoint

That malaise spills over into the film's sense of cinematic language, a haunting mixture of grainy grays and binary black and whites. Everything is filtered through how Curtis condemns himself to view the world, all shadows playing on concrete when off-stage and stickily melting in the bright spotlight when on stage. Director Anton Corbijn started out as a photographer with a distinct black-and-white style, and he was a key figure in establishing Joy Division's aesthetic with his photos of them, and that clearly influenced how he had cinematographer Martin Ruhe shoot Control. He prioritizes sturdy close-ups and profile shots that emphasize the impassive nature of Curtis' face and lets the camera roll on through scenes of domestic strife, forcing you to sit in the discomfort that Curtis is inflicting on those around him.

Central to the film is the increasingly fraught relationship between Curtis and Debbie, as he inevitably drifts away from her and is incapable of expressing his plight or his rationale to her, even as she steadfastly loves him. The argument sequences between them are some of the most squirmingly agonizing fight scenes I've ever sat through, largely due to how much Curtis stonewalls Debbie, and Samantha Morton gives one of her best performances as a woman who has to figure out that any love she gives her husband will disappear into a black hole of despair. That despair and how the film depicts its manifestation is where it achieves its greatest power, and what separates it from most Hollywood music biopics.

'Control' Sidesteps Cliches To Get To the Heart of Ian Curtis