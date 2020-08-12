‘Control: Ultimate Edition’ Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC … With a Catch

Introducing Control Ultimate Edition, launching August 27th on Steam. Heading to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Epic Games Store September 10th. Control Ultimate Edition comprises of:

* Control base game

* The Foundation (Expansion 1)

* AWE (Expansion 2)

* The Expeditions end game mode, Photo Mode and all the content updates since the release of the original game.

The good news is that Control, one of the best games of 2019, is getting a new “Ultimate Edition.” The doubly good news is that this version is coming to current-gen systems, as well as next-gen consoles and PC via Steam and Epic Games. It’ll come with the base game, two expansions, and both Expeditions end-game mode and Photo Mode; basically all the content since the game was released.

But there’s a downside: Folks who already own Control won’t be getting a next-gen bump for free when the PS5 and Xbox Series X are released … they’ll have to buy this Ultimate Edition all over again for that privilege. Seems a little strange to lock all that content behind a paywall instead of rewarding players who put their hard-earned cash down for the then-unproven title in the first place, but that’s the price of doing business I suppose.

You can get the details over at Control‘s official game page or at 505 Games’ own site, but the FAQ and announcement follows below, courtesy of 505 Games:

We’re excited to unveil Control Ultimate Edition, the complete Control package (featuring The Foundation and AWE expansions) coming to current gen and next gen consoles, as well as PC. And when we say PC, yes, we’re also talking about Steam! Our community have been keen to know more about the Steam edition of Control for some time now, so we’re thrilled to finally be able to talk about it. Check out the trailer below as well as a handy little FAQ guide. We know many of you will have additional questions and we’ll look to cover them in a future blog.

Control Ultimate Edition FAQ Guide:



What is Control Ultimate Edition?

Control Ultimate Edition comprises of:

All this amazing content in a single great value package!

Which platforms will Control Ultimate Edition be launching on?

Control Ultimate Edition will be launching on the following platforms.

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X

Epic Games Store

Steam

How much will Control Ultimate Edition cost on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam and on the Epic Games Store?

Control Ultimate Edition will cost $39.99/£34.99/€39.99

What are the release dates for Control Ultimate Edition on all platforms?

August 27th Steam

September 10th Epic Game Store, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (digital)

End of 2020 PlayStation 4 and Xbox One (physical edition)

End of 2020 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (digital)

Early 2021 PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X (physical)

“We are unfortunately unable to ship both digital and physical editions at the same time due to various production reasons related to the global pandemic.”

Will Control Ultimate Edition give me access to Control on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5?

“We will offer a free next-gen digital upgrade for those who buy Control Ultimate Edition on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. For more information on eligibility, stay tuned to our website and community channels.”

What if I purchased the original version of Control previously?

“The free upgrade path to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 version of Control is only available for Control Ultimate Edition.”

Where can I find out more information?

Head on over to www.controlgame.com or be sure to follow us over on our social media channels to stay up to date with the latest info on Control.

