Last August, on roughly the one-year anniversary of its release, it was announced that Control would be getting an Ultimate Edition version. The award-winning title from Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games got a re-release last fall with the base game and both the Foundation and AWE expansions, basically all the content since the game debuted. But those of you who are currently enjoyoing next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5 will have to wait until tomorrow, February 2nd, for the free upgrade (if you owned the original title) or the Ultimate Edition's digital release. It's been a bit of a messy rollout for the Ult edition, but PlayStation players who are looking to play the game, again or for the first tim,e are in for a treat: Control: Ultimate Edition is one of February's PS+ free games!

Here's the synopsis for Control, along with what the new edition includes, available starting tomorrow, February 2nd to PS4 and PS5 PS+ members:

Master supernatural abilities and wield a shape-shifting sidearm in this third-person action-adventure from Remedy Entertainment (Max Payne, Alan Wake). Take on the role of Jesse Faden, Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, whose New York headquarters are breached by an ominous enemy. Despite outward appearances, the skyscraper’s interior is vast and ever-shifting. You’ll need to explore – and weaponize – this unpredictable environment to clean house and repel the invaders.

The Ultimate Edition includes the base game as well as The Foundation and AWE expansions.

And on PS5 console, use the console’s Game Help feature** for hints and walkthroughs to help you solve puzzles and overcome challenges as you explore the Oldest House.

As PS+ members know, each month often comes with more than one freebie. So here's what else awaits you this month:

Destruction All-Stars - PS5 Only

Hop into the driver's seat with this in-depth look at the car-smashing, heart-pounding, thrill-seeking world of Destruction AllStars. Coming to PlayStation 5 on February 2.

Active PlayStation Plus members can download Destruction AllStars at no extra charge from February 2 to April 5.

Concrete Genie - PS4 Only

Concrete Genie follows the heartwarming journey of a bullied teen named Ash, who escapes his troubles by bringing his colorful imagination to life in his sketchbook, while exploring his hometown of Denska – a once bright and bustling seaside town now polluted by Darkness.

Ash discovers a mysterious lighthouse, where he finds a magical paintbrush charged with ‘Living Paint’ capable of creating magnificent masterpieces that can purify Denska’s polluted walls.

Ash must harness the magical properties of his powerful paintbrush to eliminate the Darkness polluting Denska with the help of the mischievous Genies he creates along the way.

Can Ash overcome his personal struggles and paint his hometown back to life?

